Local News & NorthwestSeptember 20, 2024

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2024 Earnings and Conference Call

FTAI Infrastructure, Associated Press

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP; the "Company" or “FTAI Infrastructure”) plans to announce its financial results for the third quarter 2024 after the closing of Nasdaq on Wednesday, October 30, 2024. A copy of the press release and an earnings supplement will be posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, https://www.fipinc.com/.

In addition, management will host a conference call on Thursday, October 31, 2024, at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by registering via the following link https://register.vevent.com/register/BI0831790884ec4e0b9c259fbb54b3c628. Once registered, participants will receive a dial-in and unique pin to access the call.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at https://www.fipinc.com/. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 A.M. on Thursday, October 31, 2024, through 11:30 A.M. on Thursday, November 7, 2024 on https://ir.fipinc.com/news-events/presentations/.

The information contained on, or accessible through, any websites included in this press release is not incorporated by reference into, and should not be considered a part of, this press release.

About FTAI Infrastructure Inc.

FTAI Infrastructure primarily invests in critical infrastructure with high barriers to entry across the rail, ports and terminals, and power and gas sectors that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation. FTAI Infrastructure is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading, diversified global investment firm.

For further information, please contact:

Alan Andreini Investor Relations FTAI Infrastructure Inc. 646-734-9414 aandreini@fortress.com

