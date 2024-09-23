NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP; the "Company" or “FTAI Infrastructure”) plans to announce its financial results for the third quarter 2024 after the closing of Nasdaq on Wednesday, October 30, 2024. A copy of the press release and an earnings supplement will be posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, https://www.fipinc.com/.

In addition, management will host a conference call on Thursday, October 31, 2024, at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by registering via the following link https://register.vevent.com/register/BI0831790884ec4e0b9c259fbb54b3c628. Once registered, participants will receive a dial-in and unique pin to access the call.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at https://www.fipinc.com/. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 A.M. on Thursday, October 31, 2024, through 11:30 A.M. on Thursday, November 7, 2024 on https://ir.fipinc.com/news-events/presentations/.

The information contained on, or accessible through, any websites included in this press release is not incorporated by reference into, and should not be considered a part of, this press release.