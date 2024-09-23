FTI Consulting Adds EY Global M&A Leader to Transactions Practice

WASHINGTON, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Brian Salsberg as a Senior Managing Director and Global Head of M&A in the Transactions practice within the firm’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment.

Mr. Salsberg, who is based in New York, is a highly experienced M&A professional, having successfully led clients through more than 100 acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures and divestitures. He joins FTI Consulting from EY, where he was the firm’s Global Buy & Integrate Leader.

At FTI Consulting, Mr. Salsberg will work closely with the leaders of FTI Consulting’s diligence, merger integration and carveout, tax, human capital and digital teams to create holistic, end-to-end solutions for clients pursuing bulge bracket and cross-border transactions.

“Brian is known for his ability to help organizations — large corporate clients — navigate the challenges and opportunities a transformative transaction creates and for his willingness to give clients sound advice, even if it’s not what they want to hear in the moment,” said Scott Bingham, a Senior Managing Director and Co-Leader of Global Transactions at FTI Consulting. “These attributes make him an excellent fit with our client-focused, roll-up-our-sleeves culture, which prioritizes bringing senior counsel to clients in all the moments that matter and delivering meaningful results in even the most complex scenarios. I am confident he is the right leader to help us scale our capabilities to serve an even larger universe of clients.”

Prior to joining EY, Mr. Salsberg served as a senior executive and senior vice president of global strategy at a Fortune 500 company, a Partner at McKinsey & Company and a corporate transactions lawyer at Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Salsberg said, “For me, the reason to join FTI Consulting was clear: The depth and breadth of the service offerings within FTI Consulting’s Transactions practice and across the firm’s global platform create tremendous opportunities to provide holistic, highly nuanced strategies for clients seeking to complete transactions in an increasingly complex global landscape. I have been incredibly impressed by the people and the spirit of collaboration that puts client needs first and delivers consistently strong results. I look forward to growing with this dedicated team of experts.”