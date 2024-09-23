Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, which are subject to risks and uncertainties and may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could affect future results and cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: competition, industry consolidation and changes in the market for wireless communications services and other forms of connectivity; criminal cyberattacks, disruption, data loss or other security breaches; our inability to take advantage of technological developments on a timely basis; our inability to retain or motivate key personnel, hire qualified personnel or maintain our corporate culture; system failures and business disruptions, allowing for unauthorized use of or interference with our network and other systems; the scarcity and cost of additional wireless spectrum, and regulations relating to spectrum use; the impacts of the actions we have taken and conditions we have agreed to in connection with the regulatory proceedings and approvals of our merger with Sprint Corporation (“Sprint”) pursuant to a Business Combination Agreement with Sprint and the other parties named therein (as amended, the “Business Combination Agreement”) and the other transactions contemplated by the Business Combination Agreement, including the acquisition by DISH Network Corporation (“DISH”) of the prepaid wireless business operated under the Boost Mobile and Sprint prepaid brands (excluding the Assurance brand Lifeline customers and the prepaid wireless customers of Shenandoah Personal Communications Company LLC and Swiftel Communications, Inc.), including customer accounts, inventory, contracts, intellectual property and certain other specified assets, and the assumption of certain related liabilities (collectively, the “Prepaid Transaction”), the complaint and proposed final judgment agreed to by us, Deutsche Telekom AG (“DT”), Sprint Corporation, now known as Sprint LLC (“Sprint”), SoftBank Group Corp. (“SoftBank”) and DISH with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, which was approved by the Court on April 1, 2020, the proposed commitments filed with the Secretary of the Federal Communications Commission (“FCC”), which we announced on May 20, 2019, certain national security commitments and undertakings, and any other commitments or undertakings entered into, including, but not limited to, those we have made to certain states and nongovernmental organizations (collectively, the “Government Commitments”), and the challenges in satisfying the Government Commitments in the required time frames and the significant cumulative costs incurred in tracking and monitoring compliance over multiple years; adverse economic, political or market conditions in the U.S. and international markets, including changes resulting from increases in inflation or interest rates, supply chain disruptions, and impacts of geopolitical instability, such as the Ukraine-Russia war and Israel-Hamas war; sociopolitical volatility and polarization; our inability to manage the ongoing commercial services arrangements entered into in connection with the Prepaid Transaction, and known or unknown liabilities arising in connection therewith; the timing and effects of any future acquisition, divestiture, investment, or merger involving us, including our inability to obtain any required regulatory approval necessary to consummate any such transactions; any disruption or failure of our third parties (including key suppliers) to provide products or services for the operation of our business; our substantial level of indebtedness and our inability to service our debt obligations in accordance with their terms; changes in the credit market conditions, credit rating downgrades or an inability to access debt markets; the risk of future material weaknesses we may identify, or any other failure by us to maintain effective internal controls, and the resulting significant costs and reputational damage; any changes in regulations or in the regulatory framework under which we operate; laws and regulations relating to the handling of privacy and data protection; unfavorable outcomes of and increased costs from existing or future regulatory or legal proceedings; difficulties in protecting our intellectual property rights or if we infringe on the intellectual property rights of others; our offering of regulated financial services products and exposure to a wide variety of state and federal regulations; new or amended tax laws or regulations or administrative interpretations and judicial decisions affecting the scope or application of tax laws or regulations; our wireless licenses, including those controlled through leasing agreements, are subject to renewal and may be revoked; our exclusive forum provision as provided in our Certificate of Incorporation; interests of DT, our controlling stockholder, which may differ from the interests of other stockholders; the dollar amount authorized for our 2023-2024 Stockholder Return Program may not be fully utilized, and our share repurchases and dividend payments pursuant thereto may fail to have the desired impact on stockholder value; future sales of our common stock by DT and SoftBank and our inability to attract additional equity financing outside the United States due to foreign ownership limitations by the FCC; and other risks as disclosed in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

T-Mobile US, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

This release includes non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information provided in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations for the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided below. T-Mobile is not able to forecast Net income on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability and difficulty in predicting certain items that affect GAAP net income, including, but not limited to, Income tax expense and Interest expense. Adjusted EBITDA and Core Adjusted EBITDA should not be used to predict Net income, as the difference between either of these measures and Net income is variable.

Adjusted EBITDA and Core Adjusted EBITDA are reconciled to Net income as follows:

(in millions, except percentages) Year Ended December 31, 2023 Net income $ 8,317 Adjustments: Interest expense, net 3,335 Other income, net (68 ) Income tax expense 2,682 Operating income 14,266 Depreciation and amortization 12,818 Stock-based compensation (1) 644 Merger-related costs 1,034 Legal-related recoveries, net (2) (42 ) Gain on disposal group held for sale (25 ) Other, net (3) 733 Adjusted EBITDA 29,428 Lease revenues (312 ) Core Adjusted EBITDA $ 29,116 Stock-based compensation includes payroll tax impacts and may not agree to stock-based compensation expense on the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. Additionally, certain stock-based compensation expenses associated with the Sprint Merger have been included in Merger-related costs. Legal-related recoveries, net, consists of insurance recoveries associated with the August 2021 cyberattack and is presented net of the settlement of certain litigation. Other, net, primarily consists of certain severance, restructuring and other expenses, gains and losses, including severance and related costs associated with the August 2023 workforce reduction, not directly attributable to the Merger which are not reflective of T-Mobile's core business activities and are, therefore, excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and Core Adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow, excluding gross payments for the settlement of interest rate swaps, are calculated as follows:

Year Ended December 31, (in millions, except percentages) 2020 Combined and Adjusted (1) 2021 2022 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 9,751 $ 13,917 $ 16,781 $ 18,559 Cash purchases of property and equipment, including capitalized interest (11,956 ) (12,326 ) (13,970 ) (9,801 ) Proceeds from sales of tower sites — 40 9 12 Proceeds related to beneficial interests in securitization transactions 3,134 4,131 4,836 4,816 Cash payments for debt prepayment or debt extinguishment costs (82 ) (116 ) — — Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 847 $ 5,646 $ 7,656 $ 13,586 Gross cash paid for the settlement of interest rate swaps 2,343 — — — Adjusted Free Cash Flow, excluding gross payments for the settlement of interest rate swaps $ 3,190 $ 5,646 $ 7,656 $ 13,586 The table above presents certain cash flow metrics for the year ended December 31, 2020, on a combined basis as though the Merger had been completed on January 1, 2019. Adjustments have been made to the historical results of Sprint for policy and definition alignment. Cash flows associated with the Sprint wireless prepaid and Boost brands before they that were divested on July 1, 2020, are included. The unaudited combined cash flow metrics are provided for illustrative purposes only and do not purport to represent what the actual consolidated cash flows would have been had the Merger actually occurred on the date indicated, nor do they purport to project the future consolidated cash flows for any future period or as of any future date. For the purposes of this section, “Combined” means the summation of historically reported standalone GAAP amounts of T-Mobile and Sprint. Additional information regarding the Combined Cash Flow Metric adjustments is provided in the Combined Cash Flow Metrics section below.

The guidance range for Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow CAGR from 2023-2027 are calculated as follows:

FY 2027 (in millions) Guidance Range Net cash provided by operating activities $ 24,000 $ 25,000 Cash purchases of property and equipment, including capitalized interest (9,000 ) (10,000 ) Proceeds related to beneficial interests in securitization transactions (1) 3,000 4,000 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 18,000 $ 19,000 Net cash provided by operating activities CAGR from 2023-2027 (2) 7.2 % Adjusted Free Cash Flow CAGR from 2023-2027 (2) 8.0 % Adjusted Free Cash Flow guidance does not assume any material net cash inflows from securitization in 2027. The midpoints of the 2027 Net cash provided by operating activities and Adjusted Free Cash Flow guidance ranges are used for the purpose of these calculations.

T-Mobile US, Inc. Combined Cash Flow Metrics (Unaudited)

The following tables present certain cash flow metrics on a combined basis as though the Merger had been completed on January 1, 2019. Adjustments have been made to the historical results of Sprint for policy and definition alignment. Cash flows associated with the Sprint wireless prepaid and Boost brands before they were divested on July 1, 2020, are included. The unaudited combined cash flow metrics are provided for illustrative purposes only and do not purport to represent what the actual consolidated cash flows would have been had the Merger actually occurred on the date indicated, nor do they purport to project the future consolidated cash flows for any future period or as of any future date. For the purposes of this section, “Combined” means the summation of historically reported standalone GAAP amounts of T-Mobile and Sprint. “As adjusted” metrics are those that have been adjusted from their historical standalone presentation to align to the accounting policies and definitions of T-Mobile. See footnotes for details of significant adjustments.

(in millions) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities Combined net cash provided by operating activities $ 4,144 Capital expenditures - leased devices (1) (1,416 ) Combined net cash provided by operating activities, as adjusted $ 2,728 Cash purchases of property & equipment Combined cash purchases of property and equipment $ 4,091 Capital expenditures - leased devices (1) (1,416 ) Combined cash purchases of property and equipment, as adjusted $ 2,675 Net cash used in investing activities Combined net cash used in investing activities $ (3,796 ) Capital expenditures - leased devices (1) 1,416 Combined net cash used in investing activities, as adjusted $ (2,380 ) Net cash used in financing activities Combined net cash used in financing activities (2) $ (1,737 ) Sprint historically classified purchases of leased devices as capital expenditures within Net cash used in investing activities. We have reclassified these purchases to Net cash provided by operating activities to align with T-Mobile accounting policies. No adjustments were required for net cash used in by financing activities.

Combined Net cash provided by operating activities is reconciled to Combined Free Cash Flow, as adjusted as follows:

(in millions) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Combined net cash provided by operating activities $ 4,144 Capital expenditures - leased devices (1) (1,416 ) Combined net cash provided by operating activities, as adjusted (1) 2,728 Combined cash purchases of property and equipment, as adjusted (1) (2,675 ) Proceeds related to beneficial interests in securitization transactions 868 Combined Free Cash Flow, as adjusted $ 921 Combined net cash provided by operating activities, as adjusted, represents the summation of the GAAP measure net cash provided by operating activities for T-Mobile and Sprint aligned to T-Mobile’s accounting policies by adding historical capital expenditures for leased devices, which T-Mobile treats as an operating activity. Historical Sprint activity related to capital expenditures for leased devices has been reclassified to net cash provided by operating activities from cash purchases of property and equipment within Net cash used in investing activities.

Definition of Terms

Adjusted EBITDA and Core Adjusted EBITDA - Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before Interest expense, net of Interest income, Income tax expense, Depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation and certain expenses, gains and losses which are not reflective of our ongoing operating performance (“Special Items”). Special Items include Merger-related costs, including network decommissioning costs, incremental costs directly attributable to COVID-19, impairment expense, loss (gain) on disposal groups held for sale, certain legal-related recoveries and expenses, restructuring costs not directly attributable to the Merger (including severance) and other non-core gains and losses. Core Adjusted EBITDA represents Adjusted EBITDA less device lease revenues. Adjusted EBITDA and Core Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures utilized by our management to monitor the financial performance of our operations. We historically used Adjusted EBITDA and we currently use Core Adjusted EBITDA internally as a measure to evaluate and compensate our personnel and management for their performance. We use Adjusted EBITDA and Core Adjusted EBITDA as benchmarks to evaluate our operating performance in comparison to our competitors. Management believes analysts and investors use Adjusted EBITDA and Core Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental measures to evaluate overall operating performance and to facilitate comparisons with other wireless communications services companies because they are indicative of our ongoing operating performance and trends by excluding the impact of interest expense from financing, non-cash depreciation and amortization from capital investments, non-cash stock-based compensation, and Special Items. Management believes analysts and investors use Core Adjusted EBITDA because it normalizes for the transition in the Company’s device financing strategy, by excluding the impact of device lease revenues from Adjusted EBITDA, to align with the exclusion of the related depreciation expense on leased devices from Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA and Core Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for income from operations, net income or any other measure of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted Free Cash Flow - Net cash provided by operating activities less cash payments for purchases of property and equipment, plus proceeds from sales of tower sites and proceeds related to beneficial interests in securitization transactions and less Cash payments for debt prepayment or debt extinguishment costs. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is utilized by T-Mobile’s management, investors, and analysts of our financial information to evaluate cash available to pay debt, repurchase shares, pay dividends and provide further investment in the business. Starting in Q1 2023, we renamed Free Cash Flow to Adjusted Free Cash Flow. This change in name did not result in any change to the definition or calculation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

