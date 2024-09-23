VALHALLA, N.Y., Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Electronic Imaging and Optical Devices Divisions, presents its second annual Create With Us event, an immersive celebration of the visual arts on Saturday, September 28, 2024 in Austin, Texas. A free hands-on event for anyone interested in photography, cinematography, or the visual arts, Create With Us is a curated, dynamic public exhibition that showcases the power of image and video making from an emerging generation of image makers and content creators.

The one-day event will offer a variety of opportunities for creators to gain educational experience through workshops and demos, hands-on time with Fujifilm digital camera and lens gear (including local photowalks led by professional photographers), and creative, hands-on experience in photo and video bays. The event will feature a broadcast studio setup that demonstrates how Fujifilm camera and lens equipment is used in various broadcast scenarios. In these scenarios, participants will have the opportunity to try cameras and lenses from the FUJIFILM X Series and GFX System product lines, as well as the FUJINON series of cinema and broadcast lenses. A variety of presentations and interactive roundtable discussions are planned, highlighting a myriad of photography and video production-related topics.

“The sense of community that Create With Us inspires among the broader photographic community has been incredible,” said Victor Ha, vice president, FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Electronic Imaging and Optical Devices Divisions. “Last year’s event was so inspiring that it was a natural decision to bring it back for 2024. Attendees spent the day learning and creating together in a space designed for collaboration and artistic expression, totally immersing attendees in creative, interactive experiences. This year, we decided that the creative hub of Austin would be the perfect place to bring that energy, and we’re excited to make new connections with our community onsite at the event.”

Free Fujifilm clean and check services will also be available onsite at the event (for Fujifilm branded gear), as well as loaner gear for creators to try out the latest FUJIFILM X Series and GFX System cameras and lenses. Also onsite will be Fujifilm’s authorized local distributor, Precision Camera, and representatives from a variety of companies that collaborate with Fujifilm on hardware, software, and accessories that enhance the creative process for users. Additionally, members of the Austin arts and music scene - muralist “ ER ”, and the band The Tiarras – will both be onsite at Create With Us. ER will be creating a bespoke mural specific to the Create With Us event, and The Tiarras will bring their eclectic fusion of music to the event with live performances throughout the day.

“At its core, Create With Us is made by the creator community, for the creator community - it’s a day devoted to soaking in every aspect of content creation,” said Ha. “This is an event for everyone - regardless of brand preference. We welcome anyone interested to come by and Create With Us!”

Create With Us will be open from 1:00 P.M. to 8:30 P.M. CST on Saturday, September 28, 2024, at Distribution Hall, 1500 East 4th Street, Austin, Texas 78702. The event is free and open to the public; occupancy limits may apply. Advance registration is strongly recommended to save time at entry. To learn more about the event and to register to attend, visit https://shopusa.fujifilm-x.com/create-with-us-2024.

