Full Glass Wine Co., the powerhouse DTC parent brand behind beloved wine brands such as Winc, Wine Insiders, and Bright Cellars, is proud to announce the acquisition of two innovative wine brands, Splash Wines and Scout & Cellar. These strategic acquisitions mark a significant expansion of Full Glass Wine Co.’s portfolio, completing five brand acquisitions in just over a year. This rapid growth positions the company to surpass $125 million in revenue by 2024 and forecasts $185 million by 2025.

Over the past 18 months, Full Glass Wine Co. has solidified its reputation as a leader in the DTC wine industry with its acquisitions of Winc, Wine Insiders, and Bright Cellars. The addition of Splash Wines and Scout & Cellar now further strengthens its DTC model, which is designed to offer a seamless, personalized, and convenient wine experience for an expanding customer base.

“We recognized that both Splash Wines and Scout & Cellar have strong, passionate followings and bring unique offerings to the market,” said Neha Kumar, Co-Founder and COO of Full Glass Wine Co. “These beloved brands have the potential to reach even greater heights, and we are excited to provide them with the resources and support they need to succeed. Our DTC approach allows us to directly connect with consumers, offering curated selections and tailored recommendations that enhance the wine-buying experience.”

Full Glass Wine Co. plans to integrate Splash Wines and Scout & Cellar by leveraging its expertise in the DTC space, shared marketing services, and advanced algorithms to optimize wine recommendations and deepen personalization. The brands will maintain their distinct identity and approach while benefiting from Full Glass Wine Co.'s centralized resources, including three U.S.-based warehouses that enable faster shipping times and reduced costs—a critical advantage in the DTC landscape.

"By expanding our portfolio and fully embracing the direct-to-consumer model, Full Glass Wine Co. is offering wine enthusiasts unparalleled access to wines that align with their values and preferences," said Louis Amoroso, Co-Founder and CEO of Full Glass Wine Co. "Our approach combines the strengths of the DTC model with advanced technology and data-driven insights, creating a unique customer experience that stands out in the market. This is the future of wine retail, and we’re proud to be leading the way."

The DTC model has allowed Full Glass Wine Co. to create a one-stop shop for wine lovers, offering a curated selection of wines, personalized recommendations, and exceptional customer service across multiple brands. As consumer preferences continue to lean towards convenience and personalization, Full Glass Wine Co. is positioned to meet these demands by offering a dynamic and engaging wine experience that sets it apart from traditional retailers.

Silverwood Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor to Full Glass Wine in connection with the acquisitions of Splash and Scout & Cellar.

About Splash Wines

Splash Wines focuses on curating a broad range of high-quality wines, offering a mix of well-known labels and hidden gems from various regions around the world. Known for providing exclusive offers and discounts on premium wines, Splash Wines ensures that its prices never exceed 15% of a wine’s retail cost. The brand offers a variety of subscription options and curated cases, such as “Red Wine Lover’s Paradise,” “European Dreaming,” and “The Rosé Sampler,” catering to diverse tastes and preferences.