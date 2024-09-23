ATLANTA, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fullstory, a leading behavioral data company, today announced several milestones the company has reached this year including customer growth in key market segments, the addition of two new executives to its team, and being named to the Inc. 5000 list for the fourth consecutive year.

Customer and Partner Momentum

In the first half of 2024, Fullstory added substantial new brands to its customer base. Comprised of leading global companies across virtually every sector of the marketplace, Fullstory’s customer portfolio now includes: Adobe, Axios, Carvana, Chipotle, DuoLingo, Fidelity, Gap, Jaguar Land Rover, JetBlue, Lowe’s, Pizza Hut, Porsche, Travelers Insurance, Wistia, Wyndham, Yum! Brands, Zapier, Zillow, and thousands more.

Fullstory continues to see significant growth in its enterprise customer base. Large accounts have been its fastest-growing customer segment for the past four consecutive quarters, with sustained double-digit growth for the past 12 consecutive quarters.

Fullstory also expanded services with more than 200 other customers. A key driver for this momentum was the April launch of Data Direct, a new solution that syncs clean, structured, AI-ready behavioral data to a company’s chosen destination and triggers customizable, real-time automations via its automation engine, as well as platform enhancements like Data Studio:

Data Direct allows teams to activate their web and mobile sentiment signals that include digital movements, intentions, interactions, and patterns, to transform how businesses engage with customers and improve the bottom line. Data Direct is currently being leveraged by over 200 companies, including a Fortune 10 retailer, to capture high-quality digital behavioral data.

Data Studio ’s AI-driven tools help companies manage elements, pages, and events with ease. Early users are finding it invaluable for quickly identifying and organizing key information. The AI-optimized selectors ensure their data is accurate and well-organized, making it easier to gather important insights.

“Fullstory is adopted by a range of teams at Pizza Hut,” said Fabian Alvares, Global Head of CRO & Experimentation at Pizza Hut. “From our analytics team to our product, UX design, and CRO teams–with Fullstory we can go that level deeper into the analytics.”

Fullstory’s partner program has primarily been focused on the integration of behavioral data, via Data Direct, to solve businesses’ biggest challenges:

Leading third-party technology and solution providers such as Google Cloud, Quantiphi, EPAM, and Leanconvert, are leveraging Fullstory’s unique behavioral data to deliver packaged solutions, purpose-built for critical customer challenges in CCAI, Retail Media Network optimization, and enhancing high-value customer experiences.

To further support the launch of Data Direct, Fullstory also formalized a partnership with Snowflake, one of many Data Direct destinations. Over 50 customers are now leveraging the power of Fullstory’s behavioral data in Snowflake.

Executive Appointments