Governance & Accountability Institute, Inc. (G&A), a leading corporate sustainability consulting and research firm, today announced the findings of its 2024 Sustainability Reporting in Focus research on trends in the 2023 publication year for companies in the S&P 500 ® Index and the Russell 1000 ® Index. The research shows substantial increases in sustainability reporting for both large-cap and mid-cap U.S. public companies, as the U.S. regulatory environment moves to follow Europe on required ESG reporting. The full report is available here.
G&A’s 2024Sustainability Reporting in Focus research is the 13th edition in G&A’s annual research series tracking the publication of sustainability reports by the largest U.S. public companies. The report provides detailed data and findings from analysis of report content including reporting frameworks and standards used (GRI, SASB, TCFD), alignment with initiatives such as the UN SDGs, trends in external assurance, and CDP reporting. For the first time, G&A’s 2024 research includes sector-specific analysis of reporting trends within all 11 sectors of the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS ® ), to provide additional insights into reporting behavior per industry sector.
Key takeaways from G&A’s most recent research include:
Louis Coppola, G&A’s Executive Vice President and Co-Founder, commented, “The shift to mandatory reporting offers an unprecedented opportunity to enhance investor confidence, stakeholder trust, and operational resilience. This is the moment to “grab the bull by the horns” and embrace the future with clear-eyed determination. Sustainability is no longer a sideline issue; it is at the heart of what makes a business thrive in today’s economy.”
Hank Boerner, G&A’s Chairman, Chief Strategist and Co-Founder, added, “The G&A team is encouraged by the increased volume and more comprehensive nature of sustainability reporting by U.S. companies, especially since it is still voluntary. When ESG disclosures are eventually mandated, which we expect will occur soon through pending and proposed measures, we believe companies reporting today will be well ahead in meeting these requirements.”
ABOUT G&A INSTITUTE, INC. Founded in 2006, Governance & Accountability Institute, Inc. (G&A) is a sustainability consulting and research firm headquartered in New York City. G&A helps corporate and investor clients recognize, understand, and develop winning strategies for sustainability and ESG issues to address stakeholder and shareholder concerns. G&A’s proprietary, comprehensive full-suite process for sustainability reporting is designed to help organizations achieve sustainability leadership in their industry and sector and maximize return on investment for sustainability initiatives.
Since 2011, G&A has been building and expanding a comprehensive database of corporate sustainability reporting data based on analysis of thousands of ESG and sustainability reports to help steer strategy for our clients and improve their disclosure and reporting. More information is available on our website at ga-institute.com.
ABOUT THE S&P 500 ® The S&P 500 is widely regarded as one of the best gauges of large-cap U.S. equity market performance, measuring the stock performance of approximately 500 large-cap companies covering approximately 80% of the total U.S. equity market capitalization. More information is available here.
ABOUT THE RUSSELL 1000 ® The Russell 1000 Index is a market-weighted index that includes the largest publicly-traded U.S. companies by market cap, which make up approximately 93% of the total U.S. equity market capitalization. The indices/benchmarks are provided by FTSE Russell, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG). More information is available here.
