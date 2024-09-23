CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC) today announced the launch of enhanced Venue ultrasound systems and a new solution setting the pace of point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS): Venue Sprint. The Venue Sprint is a new ultrasound device designed for maximum portability that combines the powerful, familiar Venue software and AI-enabled tools, uncompromised image quality, and wireless probe capability with Vscan Air handheld ultrasound systems. Other Venue family ultrasound systems will also now offer wireless probe connectivity, supplementary advanced clinical tools and the latest ViewPoint™ 6 updates for increased efficiency and optimized workflow.

POCUS continues to grow as a valuable tool for clinicians due to its portability and ability to provide detailed images that can offer real-time information and insights at the point of care. The use of POCUS is linked to accelerated diagnoses and treatment decisions, improved patient outcomes, increased treatment accuracy and lower healthcare costs. 1 It represents a promising solution that can play a key role in reducing health inequities and expanding access across different care areas and various settings. 1

“The Venue Sprint—and new enhancements to the Venue family—are designed to empower clinicians to deliver care wherever it is needed with the simplicity, flexibility and support they require to make confident clinical decisions,” said Karley Yoder, General Manager, Point of Care Ultrasound and Chief Digital Officer, Ultrasound at GE HealthCare. “We are excited to expand and enhance our point of care portfolio with unique solutions that build on our strengths in digital and handheld ultrasound to help clinicians navigate the evolving healthcare landscape.”

Venue Sprint is a portable system in a tablet form with wireless Vscan Air dual-probes enabling clinicians to provide care across a wide range of environments, including critical care, emergency medicine, medical transport, and more. This new ultrasound system brings excellent image quality and a common platform with other Venue systems to simplify the learning process and ensure a consistent experience. Venue Sprint includes AI-enabled resources and documentation tools designed to simplify manual processes and drive consistency - tools that can be found across the full Venue family.

Other Venue family ultrasound systems will also gain optional integration of wireless Vscan Air dual-probes, and all Venue family ultrasound systems have access to Caption Guidance™, which provides turn-by-turn, on-screen guidance to help capture diagnostic-quality cardiac ultrasound images. In addition, Venue ultrasound systems feature optional clinical tools to assist users of varying experience levels to conduct patient exams, including:

Bladder Volume Tool – Features reference images as guidance and supports clinicians in calculation of the bladder volume to make the process simple and fast.

Auto Volume Flow – Auto measurement tool calculating arterial flow volume in real-time.

Venue Coach MSK – Documentation tool that provides reference images and anatomy markups, and video tutorials to help users acquire the scans they need.

ViewPoint 6 ultrasound reporting software will now expand to Venue Sprint, bringing features like Direct Send that enables a silent workflow for clinicians to review, update and finalize on-board reports for added efficiency.

The latest release of ViewPoint 6 adds features and functionality to align with American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) guidelines, expand into new regions, and improve customer workflow with the ability to configure worksheet templates.

“Venue Sprint brings exceptional value to the emergency department, maintaining the proven quality of other Venue ultrasound systems while improving the user experience with wireless transducers,” said Andrés Carlos von Wernitz Teleki, MD, emergency medicine physician, Hospital Universitario de La Princesa, Madrid, Spain. “This versatile ultrasound system can be used for high-quality assessments in critical, time-sensitive scenarios where quick access to information is decisive for patient outcomes.”

GE HealthCare will showcase the robust Venue family ultrasound systems at the ACEP Scientific Assembly taking place on September 29 - October 2, 2024 in Las Vegas. The Venue family, including the Venue Sprint, are available in the U.S. and will launch in key countries around the globe this year. Caption Guidance on the Venue family is currently only available in the U.S.

For more information on Venue Sprint, visit: https://www.gehealthcare.com/products/ultrasound/point-of-care-ultrasound/venue-sprint. To learn more about the latest Venue family solutions, visit: https://www.gehealthcare.com/products/ultrasound/venue-family.

About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare is a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator, dedicated to providing integrated solutions, services, and data analytics to make hospitals more efficient, clinicians more effective, therapies more precise, and patients healthier and happier. Serving patients and providers for more than 125 years, GE HealthCare is advancing personalized, connected, and compassionate care, while simplifying the patient’s journey across the care pathway. Together our Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics businesses help improve patient care from diagnosis, to therapy, to monitoring. We are a $19.6 billion business with approximately 51,000 colleagues working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

Follow us on LinkedIn, X , Facebook, Instagram, and Insights for the latest news, or visit our website https://www.gehealthcare.com/ for more information.