GEM Realty Capital hires Michael Chen as Head of Capital Raising

Michael Chen joins GEM Realty Capital as Senior Managing Director, Head of Capital Raising. His primary responsibility is to develop and execute GEM’s capital markets strategy and liaise with the investor community. Additionally, Mr. Chen serves on GEM’s Investment Committee where he is involved in setting firmwide investment strategy.

"Michael is a highly accomplished executive with extensive experience building and leading global capital raising and investor relations teams and we are thrilled to welcome him to GEM,” said Norman Geller, Co-founder and Executive Chairman of the firm.

“I have always been impressed by the breadth of GEM’s platform; investing opportunistically in both public and private real estate across all sectors and throughout the capital structure,” said Mr. Chen. “This ability, combined with GEM’s reputation of being thoughtful stewards of investor capital, has contributed to GEM’s success over its 30-year history. I am especially excited to work with GEM’s committed leadership team to serve the firm’s current investors and establish new relationships across the globe.”

Prior to joining GEM, Mr. Chen was Global Head of Capital Markets at Madison International Realty; responsible for overseeing capital raising and investor relations, and serving on the Investment and Risk Committees of the firm. Additionally, Mr. Chen is on the board of the Kenan Flagler Business School of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he received his MBA, and is a current and past member of various global real estate organizations including PREA, INREV, and AFIRE.

"Throughout his more than 25-year career, Michael has helped to develop and execute effective capital markets strategies and successfully launch new products,” said Michael Elrad, Co-founder and Executive Chairman of GEM. “He has a proven track record of creating lasting partnerships with investors around the globe and we look forward to him continuing that work as a senior member of our leadership team."

About GEM Realty Capital

GEM Realty Capital is a strategically integrated real estate investment firm with approximately $6 billion in AUM. Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Chicago, GEM tactically invests across all four quadrants of U.S. real estate: public, private, debt and equity. Grounded in fundamental real estate analysis, GEM seeks to leverage its extensive experience to anticipate market shifts, navigate periods of economic uncertainty, and identify compelling investment opportunities. For more information visit https://gemrc.com/.