FAIRFAX, VA, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- George Mason University is Virginia’s leading university for value and upward mobility, and ranked in the top 25 nationally for innovation according to U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges 2025 released today. Additionally, the university ranks as a top 50 public university nationally in the Wall Street Journal’s Best Colleges in the U.S. George Mason also achieved a new distinction from U.S. News as a top 20 school nationally and No. 1 in Virginia for internships, reflecting its commitment to developing the talent needed for today’s dynamic workforce demands.

“As Virginia’s largest and most diverse public university, George Mason is a leader in advancing Virginia as a top state in business and education,” said George Mason President Gregory Washington. “George Mason serves families by providing flexibility and affordability of educational excellence and serves the commonwealth by driving innovation for economic development. Most of our graduates stay in Virginia and around the Washington, D.C. region, building a strong career-ready pipeline critical to regional and state prosperity.”

Student Success and College Affordability George Mason is ranked No. 1 in Virginia for upward mobility across all rankings that measure social mobility, and is No. 1 among public universities nationwide according to U.S. News, 30th with Washington Monthly University Rankings, and 58th with the Wall Street Journal.

George Mason is also ranked as the No. 1 best value school in Virginia by the Wall Street Journal (55th among public universities nationally) and 13th by Washington Monthly among public universities in the Southeast. Best value rankings highlight universities that offer a strong education at an affordable cost with low debt, factoring in financial aid and post-graduation success.

This year, George Mason debuted 20th in the U.S. News ranking for internships/co-ops, reflecting its strong business and government partnerships to prepare students for successful careers and enhance their college experience. These rankings showcase universities that enable students to apply classroom learning in professional environments, boosting their skills and career prospects.

“These strong rankings on student internships and co-ops underscore our commitment to be recognized as a top research university that also prioritizes students’ experiential learning,” said Provost and Executive Vice President Jim Antony. “George Mason students consistently share that our faculty, who are leaders in their fields, offer substantive experiential learning opportunities, all of which translates into long-term positive outcomes and career success.”

In addition to internships, George Mason provides students with career resources, such as multiple career fairs, professional development opportunities, career preparation courses, and job placement support. With graduation rates above the national average, 88% of 2023 George Mason graduates report job success related to their career goals, earning a median salary of $74,000, and 83% remain in Virginia, Maryland, and D.C. Here is a list of companies that have hired George Mason graduates.

This fall, the university enrolled its largest and most academically talented freshmen class to date. About one in four students at George Mason is a first-generation college student, and a slightly higher percentage qualify for Federal Pell Grants. In the past decade, George Mason has granted over 90,000 degrees, more than any other public four-year university in the commonwealth.