Get Ready for Chonkfest DC: The Ultimate Party for Dog Lovers!

WASHINGTON, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a wildly successful debut in Philadelphia, Chonkfest is back for round two, this time heading to the nation's capital! Hosted by Bark Social (@bark_social) in collaboration with dog influencers Hammy (@hammyandolivia) and Maxine the Fluffy Corgi (@madmax_fluffyroad), this three-day event is set to take Washington, D.C. by storm from October 18-20, 2024, at Bark Social’s Bethesda location.
Here’s what to expect at Chonkfest DC:
Chonkfest is open to all dog lovers, whether you own a dog or just love being around them. All attendees over 16 months require a ticket, and those under 21 are welcome before 8 PM with an accompanying adult. Dogs attending must have up-to-date vaccinations to enter.
Powered by Bark Social, this event is more than just a celebration—it's one of the biggest parties the dog world has ever seen. Whether you come for a single day or all three, you're guaranteed an experience like no other!
Event Details:
Dates: October 18-20, 2024 Location: Bark Social, Bethesda, MD Friday: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM Saturday & Sunday:
About Chonkfest:
Chonkfest is a first-of-its-kind collaboration between dog influencers Hammy and Maxine the Fluffy Corgi and Bark Social. Originally launched in Philadelphia, the event celebrates all things dog with activities, food, and entertainment designed to bring together pet lovers from all walks of life.
Quotes from the Hosts: “We’re beyond excited to bring Chonkfest to Washington, D.C.,” said Luke Silverman, CEO & Co-Founder of Bark Social. “This event is our way of giving dog lovers an unforgettable experience, filled with fun, friends, and of course your furry best friend.”
“Chonkfest is about connecting with our community in real life, and we can’t wait to meet the incredible people (and pups) who have supported us throughout the years,” added Chris Equale (@hammyandolivia).
“This event is a huge thank you to our fans and their furry companions. We’re throwing the ultimate party, and we couldn’t be more excited to see it come to life in D.C.,” said Bryan Reisberg, dog dad to Maxine the Fluffy Corgi (@madmax_fluffyroad).
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit chonkfest.barksocial.com and follow Bark Social, Hammy, and Maxine the Fluffy Corgi for the latest event updates.
