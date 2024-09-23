Get Ready for Chonkfest DC: The Ultimate Party for Dog Lovers!

WASHINGTON, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a wildly successful debut in Philadelphia, Chonkfest is back for round two, this time heading to the nation's capital! Hosted by Bark Social (@bark_social) in collaboration with dog influencers Hammy (@hammyandolivia) and Maxine the Fluffy Corgi (@madmax_fluffyroad), this three-day event is set to take Washington, D.C. by storm from October 18-20, 2024, at Bark Social’s Bethesda location.

Here’s what to expect at Chonkfest DC:

Limited-Edition Merch: Every ticket purchase comes with an exclusive Chonkfest doggy bandana and a specially designed pumpkin—perfect for getting into the fall spirit. In addition, limited edition merchandise will be available for purchase at the event.

Dog Costume Parade: Join an ocean of pups dressed in their best costumes, whether spooky or silly.

Music and Dancing: Vibe to a curated DJ set, perfect for dancing with your furry friends and enjoying the festive atmosphere.

Delicious Treats and Eats: Satisfy your cravings with gourmet delights from local food trucks, offering up bites that are sure to make your tail wag.

Caricatures, Photobooths, and Special Guests: Capture the moment with fun caricatures and visit our photobooth. Keep an eye out for surprise appearances from special guests!

Tricks, Treats, and Games: Participate in various activities designed to engage both pups and their humans. There’s something for everyone to enjoy!

Chonkfest is open to all dog lovers, whether you own a dog or just love being around them. All attendees over 16 months require a ticket, and those under 21 are welcome before 8 PM with an accompanying adult. Dogs attending must have up-to-date vaccinations to enter.

Powered by Bark Social, this event is more than just a celebration—it's one of the biggest parties the dog world has ever seen. Whether you come for a single day or all three, you're guaranteed an experience like no other!

Event Details:

Dates: October 18-20, 2024 Location: Bark Social, Bethesda, MD Friday: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM Saturday & Sunday: