Gevo to Participate in Virtual Investor Meeting

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) announced today that Dr. Patrick R. Gruber, Gevo’s Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a Renmark Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on Tuesday, September 24th, at 2:00 pm ET.

Investors and other persons interested in participating in the event must register using the link below.

Registration Link: https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/events/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-nasdaq-gevo-LsfqfscTc-

About Gevo Gevo’s mission is to convert renewable energy and biogenic carbon into sustainable fuels and chemicals with a net-zero or better carbon footprint. Gevo’s innovative technology can be used to make a variety of products, including sustainable aviation fuel (“SAF”), motor fuels, chemicals, and other materials. Gevo’s business model includes developing, financing, and operating production facilities for these renewable fuels and other products. It currently runs one of the largest dairy-based renewable natural gas (“RNG”) facilities in the United States. It also owns the world’s first production facility for specialty alcohol-to-jet (“ATJ”) fuels and chemicals. Gevo emphasizes the importance of sustainability by tracking and verifying the carbon footprint of their business systems through its Verity subsidiary.