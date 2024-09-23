Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 18, 2024

Gevo to Participate in Virtual Investor Meeting

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) announced today that Dr. Patrick R. Gruber, Gevo’s Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a Renmark Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on Tuesday, September 24th, at 2:00 pm ET.

Gevo, Inc., Associated Press

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) announced today that Dr. Patrick R. Gruber, Gevo’s Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a Renmark Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on Tuesday, September 24th, at 2:00 pm ET.

Investors and other persons interested in participating in the event must register using the link below.

Registration Link:  https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/events/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-nasdaq-gevo-LsfqfscTc-

About Gevo Gevo’s mission is to convert renewable energy and biogenic carbon into sustainable fuels and chemicals with a net-zero or better carbon footprint. Gevo’s innovative technology can be used to make a variety of products, including sustainable aviation fuel (“SAF”), motor fuels, chemicals, and other materials. Gevo’s business model includes developing, financing, and operating production facilities for these renewable fuels and other products. It currently runs one of the largest dairy-based renewable natural gas (“RNG”) facilities in the United States. It also owns the world’s first production facility for specialty alcohol-to-jet (“ATJ”) fuels and chemicals. Gevo emphasizes the importance of sustainability by tracking and verifying the carbon footprint of their business systems through its Verity subsidiary.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

For more information, see  www.gevo.com

Media Contact Lindsay Fitzgerald Senior Vice President of Public Affairs PR@Gevo.com

Investor Relations Contact Eric Frey Vice President of Finance & Strategy IR@Gevo.com

Advertisement
Related
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Accuracy Matters
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local News & NorthwestOct. 2
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
Related
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Local briefs
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy