GL Automates T1, E1 and Datacom Testing with Python Scripting Support

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their tProbe™, an advanced tool for T1, E1 and Datacom testing. Automation has become essential for running repetitive and complex testing scenarios. The tProbe™ supports Python scripting, and GL provides sample scripts to assist the user. This allows smooth, automated workflows that save time and reduce errors.

[For illustration, refer to https://www.gl.com/images/Newsletter/tprobe-with-python-client.jpg ]

Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications, states, “GL’s tProbe™ T1 E1 Datacom analyzer is a versatile platform for generating, receiving, and monitoring traffic on legacy networks. It supports various test traffic including bit error rate testing, tones, digits and audio files. Additionally, it can emulate telecom protocols such as SS7, CAS, and ISDN. The tProbe™ connects to a host Windows® PC via USB, and its accompanying software features an intuitive graphical user interface. Users can easily configure tests, visualize data and export reports.”

The tProbe™ Datacom Analyzer is designed for the installation, verification, and maintenance of Datacom equipment. With a software-selectable interface, it emulates both Data Terminal Equipment (DTE) and Data Communications Equipment (DCE), monitors Datacom lines, and supports both synchronous (sync) and asynchronous (async) modes of operation.

GL's Windows Client/Server (WCS) software enables users to perform remote operations, automate tasks, and connect to multiple tProbe™ devices. The Windows Client Python Module (WCPM) provides a Python interface for WCS, allowing Python programs to connect to one or more WCS instances, execute commands, and receive responses.

The Python client connects to multiple WCS, controlling tProbe™ devices across locations via TCP/IP. This enables easy end-to-end testing with live analysis and visualization. GL offers sample Python scripts, a comprehensive Application Programming Interface manual, and provides support for debugging customer scripts via email or interactive sessions.

[For more information, refer to Python Sample Script and Bit Error Rate Test Results ]

Key features of the tProbe™ T1 E1 Datacom Analyzer include: