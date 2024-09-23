GLIDDEN Paint by PPG picks 2025 Color of the Year: Purple Basil

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced the GLIDDEN® paint by PPG 2025 Color of the Year: Purple Basil (PPG1046-7), a warm, high-impact hue that demonstrates the transformative power of color. The color choice aims to empower consumers to unapologetically paint with colors that speak to them.

“So many people start their color selection journey looking at bold hues, but ultimately settle for a more expected or muted color,” said Ashley McCollum, PPG color expert, Glidden brand. “This year we are encouraging these ‘color chip daydreamers,’ as we call them, to put aside trepidation about what the neighbors will think or potential resale value. For 2025, purple isn’t just permitted, it is encouraged.”

Purple Basil represents the appreciation for self-discovery and self-expression that have led to the rise of maximalism across industries, including design, fashion and consumer goods. As a result, Glidden color forecasters predict that professional and DIY designers will lean into dramatic colors like Purple Basil in 2025.

Glidden color experts approve Purple Basil for use in almost any space looking for energy, but they particularly recommend:

Interior walls and trim – Purple Basil can help make any room a home’s aesthetic “jewelry box” by coupling it with abstract or vintage-style wallpaper, using the Color of the Year as a trim, ceiling, accent wall or wainscotting pairing. For added drama, consumers can “color drench” a single room in Purple Basil, applying it to walls, ceilings, bookcases and trim. Varying the sheen on each surface will highlight key features and disguise a room’s less desirable features, like radiators.

Interior cabinetry – This hue adds drama and depth to a bath vanity, especially when paired with mixed metallic hardware and lighting in the space. Purple Basil can be used on kitchen cabinets, pairing it with stainless countertops for a sleek look or with a natural stone counter for an earthy, modern space.

Exterior accents – On an exterior, the color makes a bold front door statement to any guests (or any delivery person) or livens up an otherwise black-and-white facade when applied to shutters, window boxes or mailboxes. Glidden experts challenge the color to be applied to architectural trim on a vintage home as a modern nod to history.

“Warm, energetic purples can be seen across historical design aesthetics, including Arts and Crafts, Organic Modern, Art Moderne or Postmodern styles,” McCollum said. “Designers and homeowners can recreate those styles or reinterpret them in a contemporary way, using Purple Basil in a less traditional way, on ceilings, built-in bookcases or kitchen cabinets.”

DIYers looking to spend less and save time can benefit from choosing Purple Basil in any Glidden brand product. Available at THE HOME DEPOT® and WALMART® locations across the U.S., independent retailer locations nationwide, and the Glidden.com and AMAZON® websites, the Glidden brand provides authentic and simplified solutions for everyday paint projects around the home.

Experts at PPG’s architectural coatings brands, including Glidden, PITTSBURGH PAINTS & STAINS® and PPG PAINTS™ brands, all agree that Purple Basil is the Color of the Year for 2025.

For Midwest DIYers, Purple Basil is also available in Pittsburgh Paints & Stains products, available exclusively at MENARDS® stores.

As trusted partners to professional painters and architecture and design specifiers, PPG architectural coatings color experts provide insights on how Purple Basil can make an impact in commercial settings, including education and office spaces, in the PPG’s global color trends book.

“We are proud to partner with professional specifiers and painters to provide insights for how they can incorporate Purple Basil into their paint schedules and bring their clients along on the journey to embrace the transformative power of the 2025 Color of the Year,” said McCollum.

PPG brand paints are available at PPG Paints stores, independent retailers, The Home Depot locations across the U.S., through HD SUPPLY® solutions, as well as Menards stores. To find Purple Basil and the rest of the 2025 trend colors, visit www.ppgpaints.com.

For images and more information on 2025 color trends, visit https://www.glidden.com/2025-color-trends.