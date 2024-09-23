GLIDDEN Paint by PPG picks 2025 Color of the Year: Purple Basil

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--
PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced the GLIDDEN® paint by PPG 2025 Color of the Year: Purple Basil (PPG1046-7), a warm, high-impact hue that demonstrates the transformative power of color. The color choice aims to empower consumers to unapologetically paint with colors that speak to them.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924457900/en/
Purple isn’t just permitted, it is encouraged with the GLIDDEN® paint by PPG 2025 Color of the Year, Purple Basil (PPG1046-7). (Photo: Business Wire)
“So many people start their color selection journey looking at bold hues, but ultimately settle for a more expected or muted color,” said Ashley McCollum, PPG color expert, Glidden brand. “This year we are encouraging these ‘color chip daydreamers,’ as we call them, to put aside trepidation about what the neighbors will think or potential resale value. For 2025, purple isn’t just permitted, it is encouraged.”
Purple Basil represents the appreciation for self-discovery and self-expression that have led to the rise of maximalism across industries, including design, fashion and consumer goods. As a result, Glidden color forecasters predict that professional and DIY designers will lean into dramatic colors like Purple Basil in 2025.
Glidden color experts approve Purple Basil for use in almost any space looking for energy, but they particularly recommend:
“Warm, energetic purples can be seen across historical design aesthetics, including Arts and Crafts, Organic Modern, Art Moderne or Postmodern styles,” McCollum said. “Designers and homeowners can recreate those styles or reinterpret them in a contemporary way, using Purple Basil in a less traditional way, on ceilings, built-in bookcases or kitchen cabinets.”
DIYers looking to spend less and save time can benefit from choosing Purple Basil in any Glidden brand product. Available at THE HOME DEPOT® and WALMART® locations across the U.S., independent retailer locations nationwide, and the Glidden.com and AMAZON® websites, the Glidden brand provides authentic and simplified solutions for everyday paint projects around the home.
Experts at PPG’s architectural coatings brands, including Glidden, PITTSBURGH PAINTS & STAINS® and PPG PAINTS™ brands, all agree that Purple Basil is the Color of the Year for 2025.
For Midwest DIYers, Purple Basil is also available in Pittsburgh Paints & Stains products, available exclusively at MENARDS® stores.
As trusted partners to professional painters and architecture and design specifiers, PPG architectural coatings color experts provide insights on how Purple Basil can make an impact in commercial settings, including education and office spaces, in the PPG’s global color trends book.
“We are proud to partner with professional specifiers and painters to provide insights for how they can incorporate Purple Basil into their paint schedules and bring their clients along on the journey to embrace the transformative power of the 2025 Color of the Year,” said McCollum.
PPG brand paints are available at PPG Paints stores, independent retailers, The Home Depot locations across the U.S., through HD SUPPLY® solutions, as well as Menards stores. To find Purple Basil and the rest of the 2025 trend colors, visit www.ppgpaints.com.
For images and more information on 2025 color trends, visit https://www.glidden.com/2025-color-trends.
PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®
At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $18.2 billion in 2023. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.
PPG Paints is a trademark, and the PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.
Glidden and Pittsburgh Paints & Stains are registered trademarks of PPG Architectural Finishes, Inc.
The Home Depot is a registered trademark of Home Depot Product Authority, LLC
Walmart is a registered trademark of Walmart Apollo, LLC.
Amazon is a registered trademark of Amazon Technologies, Inc.
Menards is a registered trademark of Menard, Inc.
HD Supply is a registered trademark of HDS IP Holding, LLC.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924457900/en/
CONTACT: Jamie Altman
Architectural Coatings
+1 724 205 1673
JAltman@ppg.com
www.ppg.com
KEYWORD: PENNSYLVANIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: INTERIOR DESIGN RETAIL CHEMICALS/PLASTICS HOME GOODS MANUFACTURING CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY
SOURCE: PPG Paints
Copyright Business Wire 2024.
PUB: 09/24/2024 09:05 AM/DISC: 09/24/2024 09:09 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924457900/en