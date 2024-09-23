NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qure.ai, a global healthcare AI innovator, has announced the completion of a $65 million Series D funding round. The investment will expedite expansion into the US market and other geographies, increase investment into foundational AI models and enable complementary med-tech company acquisitions.

The Series D round saw the participation of new strategic and financial investors led by Lightspeed and 360 ONE Asset, joined by Merck Global Health Innovation Fund and Kae Capital. Existing investors also participated in the round, including Novo Holdings, Health Quad, and TeamFund.

Founded in 2016, Qure.ai is on a mission to make healthcare more accessible and equitable globally. This has driven its AI solution development, positioning the company as the world’s most deployed healthcare AI. Qure.ai solutions are deployed in over 90 countries across 3000+ sites, powering the efficient identification and management of critical diseases. The company has 18 FDA-cleared indications, and its products are Class IIb certified per EU MDR* regulations. Qure.ai is headquartered in Mumbai, with regional offices in New York, London, and Dubai.

Dev Khare, Partner, Lightspeed, said, "We are excited to back Prashant and his exceptional team at Qure.ai, a true leader in AI-driven healthcare diagnostics. With diagnostic specificity and sensitivity at levels rivaling radiologists and physicians, Qure is making quality healthcare accessible in the US and Europe as well as globally in Asia, Africa and Latin America."