At the recently held first Sino-European Corporate ESG Best Practice Conference in Frankfurt, Germany, Global New Material International Holdings Limited (GNMI) was awarded the "Best Social Responsibility Case" for its long-standing commitment to corporate culture based on "integrity, innovation, leadership, and harmony."

GNMI is a leading company from China focused on providing high-quality appearance color solutions for its customers. Its pearlescent materials, known for their unique luster and color, play an essential role in industries such as cosmetics, automotive coatings, plastics, inks, textiles, printing, ceramics, and ship corrosion prevention. These materials not only enhance the appearance of products but also improve their performance.

"As the industry is transitioning towards high-quality ESG development, Global New Material International is dedicated to integrating the concept of high-quality, green, and sustainable development into its future strategy,” said Su Ertian, Chairman of the Board of GNMI.

"We always keep society in mind, giving back to the community and consciously undertaking the responsibility of social contribution," Su added.

GNMI has long been committed to a sustainable development strategy and has actively fulfilled its social responsibilities. While achieving green development through technological innovation, the company actively participates in social welfare and takes on corporate social responsibility, dedicating itself to promoting healthy and sustainable community initiatives, whether through short-term projects or long-term planning.

The company also contributes through donations of funds and materials, as well as participating in various charitable projects, providing substantial help to many groups.

GNMI noted that receiving the "Best Social Responsibility Case" award at this event is a recognition of its significant contributions to promoting social and environmental sustainability.

It also highlights the company's outstanding achievements in employee care, social development, and active participation in public welfare and charity.