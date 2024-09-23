ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--
Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, held its 2024 Investor Conference in New York City yesterday. The event, hosted by senior leadership for members of the investment community, outlined the company’s updated strategic focus, operational transformation and outlook for sustainable performance and long-term value creation.
“Our aspiration is to become the worldwide partner of choice for commerce solutions,” said Cameron Bready, chief executive officer. “We will deliver on that ambition by sharpening our strategic focus to emphasize the markets where we are best positioned to compete and win. We are transforming how we operate to unleash our full potential, elevate our client experiences and provide market leading solutions that make everyday commerce better.”
Bready continued, “In Merchant Solutions, we are fully unifying our business worldwide. We will harmonize products and capabilities, including our POS solutions under a common brand, Genius, and leverage our vast distribution channels to extend them globally. We are prioritizing SMBs to deliver our full suite of differentiated software and commerce enablement solutions they need to run and grow their businesses.
“In Issuer Solutions, we are capitalizing on meaningful growth opportunities through our cloud modernization and cross-selling initiatives, while also leveraging the strategic value of this business to extend our capabilities across the payments value chain. We will continue to explore and evaluate options for the Issuer business that may serve to achieve our strategic objectives and accelerate value creation for shareholders.”
Bready concluded, “Global Payments is exceptionally well-positioned to execute our strategy. By taking advantage of the opportunities ahead of us, we will continue to extend our competitive advantage and drive substantial returns for our shareholders.”
Josh Whipple, chief financial officer, added, “We are focused on aligning our entire organization to capitalize on our growth opportunities. We anticipate our operational transformation initiatives will unlock more than $500 million of adjusted run-rate operating income benefits by the first half of 2027. Our durable model, strong free cash flow generation, and these operational enhancements support our target of returning $7.5 billion to shareholders over the next three years.”
Medium-Term Outlook
Global Payments also provided its medium term outlook for 2025 through 2027.
Medium-term outlook *
Preliminary 2025
2026-2027
Adjusted net revenue
Mid-single-digit growth
Mid- to high-single-digit growth
Adjusted operating margin
+50 bps of expansion
50-100 bps of expansion
Adjusted EPS
~10% growth
Low-teens growth
*Outlook represents annual growth expectations; adjusted net revenue outlook excludes any future dispositions.
Investor Conference Materials and Webcast
Slides and videos from today’s presentation are available for download and playback on the Global Payments Investor Relations website at investors.globalpayments.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Global Payments includes in this news release certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net revenue, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, and adjusted EPS. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to focus on the factors the company believes are pertinent to the daily management of our operations. Additionally, management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, together with other metrics, to set goals for and measure the performance of the business and to determine incentive compensation. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect management's judgment of particular items, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies, and should be considered in addition to, and not as substitutes for, the GAAP measures.
Adjusted net revenue excludes gross-up related payments associated with certain lines of business to reflect economic benefits to the company. On a GAAP basis, these payments are presented gross in both revenues and operating expenses. Management believes adjusted net revenue more closely reflects the economic benefits to the company’s core business and allows for better comparisons with industry peers.
Adjusted operating income and adjusted EPS exclude acquisition-related amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, acquisition, integration and separation expense, gain or losses in business divestitures, and certain other items specific to each reporting period. The tax rate used in determining the income tax impact of earnings adjustments is either the jurisdictional statutory rate in effect at the time of the adjustment or the jurisdictional expected annual effective tax rate for the period, depending on the nature and timing of the adjustment.
Adjusted operating margin is derived by dividing adjusted operating income by adjusted net revenue.
Forward-Looking Measures
The company does not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP estimates on a forward-looking basis where a reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measure is not available due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of the items that are excluded from the non-GAAP outlook measure. The company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.
About Global Payments
Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is a leading payments technology company delivering innovative software and services to our customers globally. Our technologies, services and team member expertise allow us to provide a broad range of solutions that enable our customers to operate their businesses more efficiently across a variety of channels around the world.
Headquartered in Georgia with approximately 27,000 team members worldwide, Global Payments is a Fortune 500® company and a member of the S&P 500 with worldwide reach spanning North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. For more information, visit company.globalpayments.com and follow Global Payments on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Forward-Looking Statements
Investors are cautioned that some of the statements we use in this release contain forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate, and beliefs of and assumptions made by our management, involve risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect the financial condition, results of operations, business plans and the future performance of Global Payments. Actual events or results might differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, we cannot guarantee that our plans and expectations will be achieved. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make regarding future financial and operating results, including revenue, earnings estimates, and liquidity, deleveraging plans, management’s expectations regarding future plans, objectives and goals; market and growth opportunities; capital available for allocation; the effects of general economic conditions on our business; statements about the benefits of acquisitions or divestitures, including future financial and operating results, and the successful integration of acquisitions or completion of anticipated benefits of strategic or operational initiatives; statements regarding our success and timing in developing and introducing new services or products and expanding our business; and other statements regarding our future financial performance and Global Payments’ plans, objectives, expectations and intentions. Statements can generally be identified as forward-looking because they include words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plan,” “forecast,” “could,” “should,” or words of similar meaning. Although we believe that the plans and expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our plans and expectations will be attained, and therefore actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.
In addition to factors previously disclosed in Global Payments’ reports filed with the SEC and those identified elsewhere in this communication, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: the effects of global economic, political, market, health and social events or other conditions; foreign currency exchange, inflation and rising interest rate risks; difficulties, delays and higher than anticipated costs related to integrating the businesses of acquired companies, including with respect to implementing controls to prevent a material security breach of any internal systems or to successfully manage credit and fraud risks in business units; the effect of a security breach or operational failure on our business; failing to comply with the applicable requirements of Visa, Mastercard or other payment networks or card schemes or changes in those requirements; the ability to maintain Visa and Mastercard registration and financial institution sponsorship; the ability to retain, develop and hire key personnel; the diversion of management’s attention from ongoing business operations; the continued availability of capital and financing; increased competition in the markets in which we operate and our ability to increase our market share in existing markets and expand into new markets; our ability to safeguard our data; risks associated with our indebtedness; our ability to meet environmental, social or governance targets, goals and commitments; the potential effect of climate change including natural disasters; the effects of new or changes in current laws, regulations, credit card association rules or other industry standards on us or our partners and customers, including privacy and cybersecurity laws and regulations; and other events beyond our control, and other factors included in the “Risk Factors” section in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other documents that we file with the SEC, which are available at https://www.sec.gov.
These cautionary statements qualify all of our forward-looking statements, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing our plans and expectations as of any subsequent date. While we may elect to update or revise forward-looking statements at some time in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to our forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
