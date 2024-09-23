ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, held its 2024 Investor Conference in New York City yesterday. The event, hosted by senior leadership for members of the investment community, outlined the company’s updated strategic focus, operational transformation and outlook for sustainable performance and long-term value creation.

“Our aspiration is to become the worldwide partner of choice for commerce solutions,” said Cameron Bready, chief executive officer. “We will deliver on that ambition by sharpening our strategic focus to emphasize the markets where we are best positioned to compete and win. We are transforming how we operate to unleash our full potential, elevate our client experiences and provide market leading solutions that make everyday commerce better.”

Bready continued, “In Merchant Solutions, we are fully unifying our business worldwide. We will harmonize products and capabilities, including our POS solutions under a common brand, Genius, and leverage our vast distribution channels to extend them globally. We are prioritizing SMBs to deliver our full suite of differentiated software and commerce enablement solutions they need to run and grow their businesses.

“In Issuer Solutions, we are capitalizing on meaningful growth opportunities through our cloud modernization and cross-selling initiatives, while also leveraging the strategic value of this business to extend our capabilities across the payments value chain. We will continue to explore and evaluate options for the Issuer business that may serve to achieve our strategic objectives and accelerate value creation for shareholders.”

Bready concluded, “Global Payments is exceptionally well-positioned to execute our strategy. By taking advantage of the opportunities ahead of us, we will continue to extend our competitive advantage and drive substantial returns for our shareholders.”

Josh Whipple, chief financial officer, added, “We are focused on aligning our entire organization to capitalize on our growth opportunities. We anticipate our operational transformation initiatives will unlock more than $500 million of adjusted run-rate operating income benefits by the first half of 2027. Our durable model, strong free cash flow generation, and these operational enhancements support our target of returning $7.5 billion to shareholders over the next three years.”

Medium-Term Outlook

Global Payments also provided its medium term outlook for 2025 through 2027.

Medium-term outlook * Preliminary 2025 2026-2027 Adjusted net revenue Mid-single-digit growth Mid- to high-single-digit growth Adjusted operating margin +50 bps of expansion 50-100 bps of expansion Adjusted EPS ~10% growth Low-teens growth *Outlook represents annual growth expectations; adjusted net revenue outlook excludes any future dispositions.

Investor Conference Materials and Webcast

Slides and videos from today’s presentation are available for download and playback on the Global Payments Investor Relations website at investors.globalpayments.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Global Payments includes in this news release certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net revenue, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, and adjusted EPS. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to focus on the factors the company believes are pertinent to the daily management of our operations. Additionally, management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, together with other metrics, to set goals for and measure the performance of the business and to determine incentive compensation. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect management's judgment of particular items, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies, and should be considered in addition to, and not as substitutes for, the GAAP measures.

Adjusted net revenue excludes gross-up related payments associated with certain lines of business to reflect economic benefits to the company. On a GAAP basis, these payments are presented gross in both revenues and operating expenses. Management believes adjusted net revenue more closely reflects the economic benefits to the company’s core business and allows for better comparisons with industry peers.

Adjusted operating income and adjusted EPS exclude acquisition-related amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, acquisition, integration and separation expense, gain or losses in business divestitures, and certain other items specific to each reporting period. The tax rate used in determining the income tax impact of earnings adjustments is either the jurisdictional statutory rate in effect at the time of the adjustment or the jurisdictional expected annual effective tax rate for the period, depending on the nature and timing of the adjustment.

Adjusted operating margin is derived by dividing adjusted operating income by adjusted net revenue.

Forward-Looking Measures

The company does not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP estimates on a forward-looking basis where a reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measure is not available due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of the items that are excluded from the non-GAAP outlook measure. The company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.