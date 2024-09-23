Global Relay Announces AI-Enabled Voice Surveillance Solution

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

Global Relay, a leading provider of digital communications and recordkeeping, announces AI-enabled voice-to-text transcription services to support the heightened need for voice communications surveillance.

As organizations place more reliance on voice and video platforms to deliver business meetings virtually, the pressure escalates for firms to increase their recordkeeping and surveillance capabilities to include these channels.

Global Relay's end-to-end voice transcription enables organizations to archive and monitor voice, alongside all other communications data – for a complete and unified solution for data capture. Currently the ground-breaking service can transcribe 57 languages into their original language to meet the demands of today’s global market. Once archived, transcriptions can be downloaded directly into English, on demand.

“Our solution goes beyond just transcribing voice communications, it’s intelligent transcription,” says Warren Roy, CEO and Founder of Global Relay. “Compliance teams expect to monitor and act on all the data in their archive – voice included. When choosing a transcription service, they want the highest levels of data security, accuracy, and control – which are fundamentals for Global Relay and we’re proud to be one of the most accurate solutions on the market.”

Trained on vast, multilingual datasets, Global Relay’s AI-enabled transcription service recognizes complex speech patterns, including technical language, slang, and accents, while omitting background noise. Using a Large Language Model, voice communications are accurately transcribed to text, allowing the same keyword analysis that firms have for emails, texts, and other communications channels. Features such as speaker separation also makes reviewing conversations quick and seamless for regulated firms conducting voice surveillance.

Global Relay is giving users the chance to test out its voice transcription solution in the Global Relay Voice Challenge. Firms are invited to send in their most challenging voice recording sample, and Global Relay will transcribe it live. Anyone interested in participating in the Voice Challenge can register here.

“At Global Relay, we’re always looking to advance industry standards with innovation,” says Roy. “No matter what the channel, we facilitate the capture, recordkeeping, and monitoring of all business communications – including voice – so our customers have one integrated compliance solution to meet all their regulatory requirements.”

About Global Relay

Global Relay is a leading provider of end-to-end compliance solutions for the global financial sector and other highly regulated industries.