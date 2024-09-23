NEW DELHI & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2024--

Oravel Stays, the parent company of the global travel technology company OYO, today announced that it has agreed to acquire G6 Hospitality, the leading economy lodging franchisor and parent company of the iconic Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands, from Blackstone Real Estate for $525 million, in an all-cash transaction.

OYO has steadily expanded its footprint in the United States since its launch in the region in 2019 and currently operates over 320 hotels across 35 states. In 2023, OYO added nearly 100 hotels to its US portfolio and aims to add ~250 hotels in 2024. Motel 6’s franchise network produces gross room revenues of $1.7 billion, which generates a strong fee base and cash flow for G6. OYO will leverage its comprehensive technology suite as well as its global distribution network and marketing expertise to further strengthen the Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands and drive continued financial growth.

" This acquisition is a significant milestone for a startup company like us to strengthen our international presence. Motel 6's strong brand recognition, financial profile and network in the US, combined with OYO's entrepreneurial spirit will be instrumental in charting a sustainable path forward for the company which will continue to operate as a separate entity," said Gautam Swaroop, CEO OYO International.

Under its ownership, Blackstone invested significant capital to create value and enhance the Motel 6 brand, including executing a strategy to transform the business into a leading asset light lodging company with a franchise network of ~1500 hotels across the United States and Canada.

Julie Arrowsmith, President and Chief Executive Officer at G6 Hospitality, said, “We are grateful for our successful partnership with Blackstone and the transformation that has positioned us well for this new chapter. OYO's innovative approach to hospitality will allow us to enhance our offerings and great value to our guests while maintaining the iconic Motel 6 brand that travelers have trusted for over six decades.”

Rob Harper, Head of Blackstone Real Estate Asset Management Americas, said, "This transaction is a terrific outcome for investors and is the culmination of an ambitious business plan that more than tripled our investors’ capital and generated over $1 billion in profit over our hold period. We believe G6 is extremely well-positioned for the future and we look forward to seeing its brands continue their success in the years to come.”

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as Blackstone’s lead advisor and Jones Lang LaSalle Securities, LLC and PJT Partners acted as financial advisors. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as Blackstone’s legal advisor.

About OYO

OYO is a global platform that empowers entrepreneurs and small businesses with hotels and homes by providing full-stack technology products and services that aim to increase revenue and ease operations; bringing easy-to-book, affordable, and trusted accommodation to customers around the world. OYO offers 40+ integrated products and solutions to patrons who operate over 175K hotel and home storefronts in more than 35 countries including India, Europe and Southeast Asia. For more information, visit here.

About G6 Hospitality LLC

G6 Hospitality LLC is a leading economy lodging franchisor, with nearly 1,500 economy lodging locations under the iconic Motel 6 brand and the Studio 6 Extended Stay brand in the United States and Canada. G6 Hospitality is committed to making hospitality accessible to all through responsible business practices and unparalleled opportunity for franchisees to build a legacy through ownership. Both Motel 6 and Studio 6 were recognized in the 2024 Entrepreneur Franchise 500® report, with Motel 6 ranking in the top 50 of all franchises. The Carrollton, Texas, based company was named a 2024 Leader in Diversity by Dallas Business Journal. For more information, please visit http://www.g6hospitality.com/.

About Blackstone Real Estate

Blackstone is a global leader in real estate investing. Blackstone’s real estate business was founded in 1991 and has US $336 billion of investor capital under management. Blackstone is the largest owner of commercial real estate globally, owning and operating assets across every major geography and sector, including logistics, data centers, residential, office and hospitality. Our opportunistic funds seek to acquire undermanaged, well-located assets across the world. Blackstone’s Core+ business invests in substantially stabilized real estate assets globally, through both institutional strategies and strategies tailored for income-focused individual investors including Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. (BREIT). Blackstone Real Estate also operates one of the leading global real estate debt businesses, providing comprehensive financing solutions across the capital structure and risk spectrum, including management of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE: BXMT).