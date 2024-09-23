DURBAN, South Africa, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Virus Network concluded its annual meeting of closed scientific sessions held 16-18 September 2024 with a press conference. Co-hosted by the Centre for the AIDS Programme of Research in South Africa (CAPRISA), the meeting of world-leading experts discussed advancing and collaborating on cutting-edge science, the rising number of mpox outbreaks, the growing challenge of scientific misinformation during a global health crisis, and pandemic preparedness strategies for strengthening health systems, enhancing forecasting models, and providing greater access to vaccines and treatments.

Dr. Sten Vermund, GVN President and Professor of the Yale School of Public Health, USA, said, “We are grateful to our CAPRISA colleagues for cohosting a substantive and impactful scientific meeting with so many African scientists participating. The virology research presented at this year's annual meeting was of the highest caliber. The GVN is fortunate to have Centers of Excellence and affiliated laboratories on this dynamic continent."

Presenting about strategies to train the next generation of virologists and prepare for future global health security challenges, Dr. Alash’le Abimiku, Executive Director of the International Research Center of Excellence of the Institute of Human Virology, Nigeria, a GVN Center of Excellence, reviewed topics on innovative educational approaches, mentorship, capacity-building in low- and middle-income countries, and fostering diversity in virological, medical, and public health fields. She said, “Global threats through outbreaks and pandemics require global response through cooperation and partnerships. One such partnership is championed by the GVN where virologists and scientists work together to provide important insights into viruses of pandemic potential as exemplified by the current GVN annual scientific meeting taking place in Durban with full participation of African virologists and scientists.”

Dr. Kazunobu Kojima, Technical Lead for Biosafety and Biosecurity, World Health Organization in Geneva participated in the panel discussion “Perspectives from the Agencies.” He said, "I personally appreciated this GVN meeting’s participant diversity in terms of geographical representation and expertise. Genuine enthusiasm and certain commitment to contribute to public health seemed to cement the community and characterize its identity."

Dr. Nokukhanya Msomi, Head of Virology in the School of Laboratory Medicine and Medical Sciences at University of KwaZulu-Natal and National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS), South Africa, a GVN Center of Excellence, participated in discussions about viral diagnostics and therapeutics and exploring innovative tools for detecting and treating infections. Dr. Msomi said, “The GVN creates a vehicle and platform to share knowledge lessons and experiences that help us build resilient systems as well as responses to viral infections of public health significance.”

Dr. Rubeshan Perumal, Senior Researcher at CAPRISA and co-Leader of the GVN Long COVID Action Committee, led discussions on acute and long-term impacts of viral infections, post-viral syndromes such as Long COVID, chronic disease development, and implications for global health systems. Dr. Perumal emphasized, “By bringing its Annual Scientific Meeting to Africa, GVN has emphasized the African continent's centrality to solving present and future viral threats to humanity. The meeting has showcased the intensity of our solidarity as a global community of scientists committed to the discovery, evaluation, and equitable implementation of interventions that protect human lives from deadly viruses, especially those of pandemic potential.”

In focused discussions on global preparedness, experts discussed "Disease X," the next unknown pathogen, and shared insights on how to prepare for unpredictable viral threats, including policies on international coordination, rapid response systems, and insights from recent pandemics to prevent future outbreaks. Dr. Rachel Roper, Professor of Microbiology and Immunology at East Carolina University, USA, and co-chair of GVN’s Mpox Action Committee, said “The GVN meeting was fantastic. It was so great to have time with the African scientists, especially at this time when we have a public health emergency of international concern due to mpox.”

Co-leading a session on pandemic preparedness, Dr. Nadia Sam-Agudu, Senior Technical Advisor of Pediatric and Adolescent HIV at the Institute of Human Virology, Nigeria, and Professor of Pediatrics in the Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at the University of Minnesota Medical School, USA, explored lessons learned from SARS-CoV-2 and other outbreaks. Dr. Sam-Agudu said, “Implementation science is critical to the use of evidence generated for disease control and prevention.”