PHOENIX, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWRS), a pure-play water resource management company, has issued its second sustainability report, highlighting the company’s leadership in Total Water Management (TWM).
“Our 2023 sustainability report illustrates the natural integration of our water resource management philosophy with a sustainability model,” stated Global Water Resources president and CEO, Ron Fleming. “Since our founding, our mission has been to bring the benefits of sustainability and environmental stewardship to the communities we serve. This year’s report provides increased transparency regarding this effort, highlighting our commitment to maintaining the highest standards for excellence in the industry.”
Global Water prepared the report under the architecture of the SASB Standards, a reporting framework governed by the International Financial Reporting Standards Foundation (IFRS). The SASB standards have become widely viewed as the best standard for providing sustainability information to financial and community stakeholders.
The SASB standards for water utilities operating in the infrastructure sector are designed to promote a rigorous reporting process in areas ranging from energy management, water affordability and access to network resiliency and the impact of climate change.
“The challenges around water sustainability continue to evolve, driven by the continued drought conditions in the western U.S. and regulations that address critical factors like contaminants in troubled water systems that need significant investment and better management,” added Fleming. “Our report illustrates how Global Water is well positioned to effectively address these challenges as an industry leader in Total Water Management.”
Global Water currently owns and operates 32 water systems which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water services throughout Arizona. Its total active service connections exceed 63,250 at June 30, 2024, which has increased at a 7.4% compounded annual growth rate since 2019.
The company believes its regionally planned service areas can ultimately serve hundreds of thousands of service connections by continuing to apply its TWM stewardship practices with its existing permitted water supplies.
The importance of water stewardship remains front and center in this year’s report, reflecting Global Water's long-time commitment to protecting the world’s most precious resource. The report highlights the company’s years of operational excellence and several of its key innovations:
The sustainability report also highlights Global Water’s numerous industry awards, including national recognition as a ‘Utility of the Future Today’ for its superior water reuse practices by a national consortium of water and conservation organizations led by the Water Environment Federation (WEF).
The company also received Cityworks’ Excellence in Departmental Practice Award for demonstrating leadership and creativity in applying public asset management strategies to daily operations and long-term planning.
About Global Water Resources
Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 32 systems which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water services. The company’s service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix. Global Water recycles over 1 billion gallons of water annually with a total of 17.0 billion gallons recycled since 2004.
The company has been recognized for its highly effective implementation of Total Water Management (TWM). TWM is an integrated approach to managing the entire water cycle that involves owning and operating water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities within the same geographic area in order to maximize the beneficial use of recycled water. It enables smart water management programs such as remote metering infrastructure and other advanced technologies, rate designs, and incentives that result in real conservation. TWM helps protect water supplies in water-scarce areas experiencing population growth.
Global Water has received numerous industry awards, including national recognition as a ‘Utility of the Future Today’ for its superior water reuse practices by a national consortium of water and conservation organizations led by the Water Environment Federation (WEF). The company also received Cityworks’ Excellence in Departmental Practice Award for demonstrating leadership and creativity in applying public asset management strategies to daily operations and long-term planning.
