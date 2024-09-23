Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 25, 2024

GM Financial to Release Third Quarter 2024 Operating Results

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

GENERAL MOTORS FINANCIAL COMPANY, INC. (“GM Financial” or the “Company”) will release its third quarter 2024 operating results on Tuesday, October 22, 2024.

The press release and earnings presentation for fixed income investors will be posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.gmfinancial.com. Questions on the materials should be directed to GM Financial’s Investor Relations Department.

The company will announce fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on Tuesday, January 28, 2025.

About GM Financial

General Motors Financial Company, Inc. is the wholly owned captive finance subsidiary of General Motors Company and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. For more information, visit www.gmfinancial.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924592308/en/

CONTACT: Investor Relations contact:

Meagan Trampe

Vice President, Investor Relations

(817) 302-7385

Investors@gmfinancial.com

