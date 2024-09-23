TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goliath Resources Limited (TSX-V: GOT) (OTCQB: GOTRF) (FSE: B4IF) (the “Company” or “Goliath”) is pleased to announce it has increased the previously announced non-brokered flow through financing from $14,725,000 to $15,725,500 as strategic investor Mr. Larry Childress has agreed to increase his Goliath common share purchase from 1,000,000 to 1,400,000 through Childress Family LP.

About Mr. Larry Childress

Mr. Childress has a MS Degree in Mining Engineering and started an oil exploration company in 1980 discovering several major oilfields in western Kansas. He has been investing in mineral projects at various stages for over 40 years. Mr. Childress currently owns ~22 million shares of Fireweed Metals and is the second largest shareholder after the Lundin Family. Other major holdings include Filo, WA1 Resources and Hercules Metals. He was the second largest shareholder in Noront Resources when they were taken out by Wyloo at a significant premium to market at ~C$637M.

Offering Details

The non-brokered private placement is a combination of: (i) Charity Flow-Through shares (CFT) to be sold at a price of $1.975 each with no warrant and the Flow-Through shares (FT) to be sold at a price of $1.44 each with no warrant. These shares will qualify as a flow-through share within the meaning of Subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada). The first tranche closed on September 13, 2024 that consisted of 3,018,000 CFT shares for proceeds of $5,960,550 and 2,501,221 FT shares for proceeds of $3,601,758 for aggregate proceeds of $9,562,308. The final tranche is scheduled to close in October 2024.

The Company intends to use the proceeds for and exploration related programs on its properties located in and around the Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia.

The proceeds from the CFT and FT offering will be used for Canadian exploration expenses as such term is defined in paragraph (f) of the definition of Canadian exploration expense in Subsection 66.1(6) of the tax act, flow-through mining expenditures as defined in Subsection 127(9) of the tax act that will qualify as flow-through mining expenditures, and B.C. flow-through mining expenditures as defined in Subsection 4.721(1) of the Income Tax Act (British Columbia), which will be incurred on or before Dec. 31, 2025, and renounced with an effective date no later than Dec. 31, 2024. British Columbia Super Flow - the B.C. mining flow-through share (B.C. MFTS) tax credit allows BC Residents who invest in flow-through shares to claim a provincial non-refundable tax credit of 20% of their B.C. flow-through mining expenditures. B.C. flow-through mining expenditures are specific exploration expenses incurred by a PBC and renounced by a corporation issuing the flow-through shares.

Goliath may pay finders' fees on certain orders composed of 6% cash and 6% finder warrants (12 months at $1.26 or $1.44). In connection with the first tranche, there was 6% cash paid totaling $184,663.09 and 6% finder warrants issued for a 12 month period totaling 103,093 (67,680 finder warrants priced at $1.26 and 35,413 finder warrants priced at $1.44), subject to compliance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued and sold under the offering will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from their date of issuance. Completion of the offering and the payment of any finders' fees remain subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

