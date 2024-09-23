ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--
On September 21, 2024, the Governments of Australia, India, Japan, and the United States announced their continued support for the Quad Investors Network (QUIN) at the 2024 Quad Leaders Summit hosted in Wilmington, Delaware.
“We welcome private sector initiatives—including the Quad Investors Network (QUIN), which facilitates investments in strategic technologies, including clean energy, semiconductors, critical minerals, and quantum,” stated Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan, and President Joe Biden of the United States. “The QUIN is mobilizing a number of investments to promote supply chain resilience, advance joint research and development, commercialize new technologies, and invest in our future workforce.”
The announcement was made in The Wilmington Declaration Joint Statement from the Leaders of Australia, India, Japan, and the United States, published at the conclusion of the Summit.
In its annual Report to the Quad Leaders, also published on September 21 st, the QUIN announced the investments highlighted in the joint statement. These include the following supported deals and joint ventures:
The QUIN also announced three new initiatives in the Report, including:
Finally, the QUIN provided a status update on its Quantum Center of Excellence, which produced a report this year highlighting ways each Quad countries’ Quantum ecosystems can work together to collectively leverage capital and expertise.
“The whole point of the QUIN is to bring together talent, capital, ideas, and institutions to accelerate cross border opportunities,” said Gilman Louie, Chairman of the QUIN. “The investments highlighted in the Joint Statement promise to do just that, and we are grateful for the support of the Australian, Indian, Japanese, and U.S. Governments.”
“The cross border investments and strategic partnerships announced today are just the beginning,” said Robert Roche, Vice Chair of the QUIN. “Incredible opportunities are waiting to be unlocked across the Quad countries, including a Quad-wide innovation ecosystem we hope to build.”
In the coming months, the QUIN anticipates supporting public-private events at various convenings and seeks to further deepen public-private partnerships and explore new avenues for investment and innovation. The QUIN remains committed to fostering innovation, cultivating entrepreneurship, and driving the growth of critical and emerging technologies across the Quad markets. By aligning investments with shared values and strategic interests, the QUIN is playing a pivotal role in building a more prosperous, secure, and resilient Indo-Pacific region.
About The Quad Investors Network
The Quad Investors Network is a charitable initiative dedicated to building a more prosperous, resilient, and innovative Indo-Pacific region. Through joint investment, technical collaboration, and strategic partnership, the Network works to accelerate the development and manufacture of critical and emerging technologies across the Quad nations. Major investors, industry leaders, and public institutions in Australia, India, Japan, and the United States have joined the QUIN in this mission. For more information, visit https://www.quadinvestorsnetwork.org/
