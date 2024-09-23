DOHA, Qatar, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPTBots.ai, a leading global provider of AI bot services for business operations, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with sKora Tech, a QSTP (Qatar Science & Technology Park) incubated startup. This strategic collaboration marks the first formal partnership between an international tech company and a QSTP incubated startup, and it promises to create significant advancements in the integration of AI technology in the sports industry.

GPTBots.ai is renowned for its no-code AI platform that seamlessly integrates artificial intelligence across various enterprise domains, including marketing, customer service, HR, IT, and data analysis. By simplifying the integration of AI into business operations, GPTBots.ai empowers companies of all sizes to enhance productivity, improve efficiency, and foster growth through accessible AI solutions.

sKora Tech, a data-driven sports agency launched ahead of FIFA 2022, is on a mission to empower over 300 million football players worldwide. The company offers a digital platform that leverages decades of sports agency expertise to create personalized growth pathways for athletes. Through its innovative sKora AI-Agent, sKora Tech enables players to convert their athletic data into marketable CVs in just minutes, helping them unlock new career opportunities in the global sports market.

Key highlights of the partnership include: 1. Integration of GPTBots.ai's AI technology with sKora Tech's sports agency expertise 2. Enhanced personalization of growth pathways for athletes using advanced AI algorithms 3. Streamlined process for converting athletic data into comprehensive, marketable CVs 4. Expansion of AI-driven solutions in the sports management sector

"We are incredibly excited to be partnering with sKora Tech," said Jerry Yin, VP of GPTBots.ai. "Our goal is to make AI accessible and user-friendly across all industries, and this collaboration allows us to take a significant step forward in the sports sector. By combining our AI expertise with sKora Tech’s unique platform, we are creating a powerful tool that will help athletes realize their full potential."

"Partnering with GPTBots.ai will enable us to leverage cutting-edge AI technology to provide even more personalized and effective services for our athletes," said Adel Saad, CEO of sKora Tech. "This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to empower players and democratize access to professional growth opportunities in football."

GPTBots.ai's Vision for the Middle East and Beyond

As part of its strategic expansion, GPTBots.ai has identified the Middle East as a key growth market, particularly with the region’s increasing focus on innovation and technology. Qatar, with its rapidly growing tech ecosystem and world-class infrastructure, provides an ideal platform for GPTBots.ai to expand its AI services across various sectors, including sports, finance, and education.

"The Middle East is a region full of potential for AI innovation, and we are committed to establishing a strong presence here," said Jerry Yin, VP of GPTBots.ai. "This partnership with sKora Tech is just the beginning. We believe that our AI technology can play a transformative role in many industries, and we are excited to contribute to the region’s vision of becoming a hub for technological advancement."

GPTBots.ai’s long-term vision is to empower businesses in the Middle East to fully leverage the power of AI, making it accessible and intuitive for companies of all sizes. By partnering with local innovators and startups, GPTBots.ai plans to drive the adoption of AI technology across a wide range of industries, helping to accelerate digital transformation and foster economic growth.

As part of this partnership, the two companies will work closely to integrate GPTBots.ai’s advanced AI solutions into sKora Tech’s platform, enhancing the user experience for athletes and providing new tools to help them succeed in their professional journeys. This collaboration is expected to unlock new opportunities for both companies and further establish Qatar as a hub for sports technology innovation.

About GPTBots.ai