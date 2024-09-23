BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Gradiant, a global solutions provider for advanced water and wastewater treatment, announced today the launch of ProtiumSource, the world's most advanced end-to-end solution for electrolyzer-ready water. ProtiumSource lets producers focus on green hydrogen, not source water.

Hydrogen, the most abundant element in the universe, is a critical component in the planet's transition to a carbon-neutral future, offering an alternative to the fossil fuels used in hard-to-abate industrial markets, including ammonia-based fertilizers, steel and chemical production, power, and transportation. Green hydrogen is produced with zero carbon emissions, making it a highly desirable raw material for industrial uses. However, its potential as a fully renewable resource is complete only if the input water that yields hydrogen is also green. Gradiant's ProtiumSource offers producers the solution they need to fulfill the promise of green hydrogen by delivering high-purity, electrolyzer-ready water with the lowest energy demand, fully powered by renewable energy.

ProtiumSource results from collaboration, combining the recently acquired H+E Group's decades of ultrapure water expertise with innovation from The Gradiant Labs, to satisfy the urgent needs of green hydrogen producers and excel in all operating environments:

Feedwater-Agnostic - delivers guaranteed high purity, electrolyzer-ready water from any feedwater input, including seawater, brackish water, and treated wastewater, making it highly adaptable to operating environments with limited access to high-quality input water

Zero Liquid Discharge - mitigates the challenge of managing brine by recycling all water with the option to produce zero or minimal liquid discharge

Industry-Leading Efficiency - Gradiant's award-winning RO Infinity with CFRO technology delivers best-in-class performance with the lowest energy, reducing overall capital requirements for renewable energy infrastructure

Lowest Total Life Cycle Costs - from high-purity source water that exceeds the specified requirements for all electrolyzer systems, extending their usable life and reducing CAPEX, OPEX, and Total Life Cycle Costs

ProtiumSource uses the world's most efficient water treatment technologies in a fully integrated, balanced three-phase system that Gradiant tailors to the throughput needs of any green hydrogen production plant:

Step 1 - Water Purification - leverages Gradiant's award-winning Pretreatment, Selective Contaminant Extraction, and RO Infinity technologies to remove a complete range of inorganic and organic contaminants from any feedwater

Step 2 - Electrolyzer-Ready Source Water Production - leverages H+E's ultrapure water knowledge and experience in IX, EDI, and UV technologies to yield electrolyzer-ready water that exceeds industry specifications

Step 3 - Integrated Brine Management System for ZLD - using our award-winning RO Infinity with CFRO technology to reclaim water from brine at the pretreatment and high-purity stages for zero liquid discharge

"Gradiant believes in the promise of a hydrogen-based economy and understands that producing the best possible electrolyzer-ready water is critical for green hydrogen to achieve its full potential. With the introduction of ProtiumSource, we are removing a major hurdle to making green-hydrogen a fully renewable energy source," said Prakash Govindan, COO of Gradiant. "ProtiumSource is the only complete source water solution available to green hydrogen producers, offering them electrolyzer-ready, high-purity water from any feedwater, at the highest efficiency, and without discharge implications."

"Our ProtiumSource solution for green hydrogen producers is testimony to the adaptability of Gradiant's core technologies to solve key societal challenges," said Siva Kumar Kota, Head of Technology. "Our patented technology portfolio enables Gradiant to quickly develop revolutionary solutions, like ProtiumSource, to meet the water needs of green hydrogen producers."

ProtiumSource is thoroughly tested and commercially ready, and Gradiant is onboarding new customer partners now.