Gradiant, a global solutions provider for advanced water and wastewater treatment, announced today the launch of ProtiumSource, the world's most advanced end-to-end solution for electrolyzer-ready water. ProtiumSource lets producers focus on green hydrogen, not source water.
Hydrogen, the most abundant element in the universe, is a critical component in the planet's transition to a carbon-neutral future, offering an alternative to the fossil fuels used in hard-to-abate industrial markets, including ammonia-based fertilizers, steel and chemical production, power, and transportation. Green hydrogen is produced with zero carbon emissions, making it a highly desirable raw material for industrial uses. However, its potential as a fully renewable resource is complete only if the input water that yields hydrogen is also green. Gradiant's ProtiumSource offers producers the solution they need to fulfill the promise of green hydrogen by delivering high-purity, electrolyzer-ready water with the lowest energy demand, fully powered by renewable energy.
ProtiumSource results from collaboration, combining the recently acquired H+E Group's decades of ultrapure water expertise with innovation from The Gradiant Labs, to satisfy the urgent needs of green hydrogen producers and excel in all operating environments:
ProtiumSource uses the world's most efficient water treatment technologies in a fully integrated, balanced three-phase system that Gradiant tailors to the throughput needs of any green hydrogen production plant:
"Gradiant believes in the promise of a hydrogen-based economy and understands that producing the best possible electrolyzer-ready water is critical for green hydrogen to achieve its full potential. With the introduction of ProtiumSource, we are removing a major hurdle to making green-hydrogen a fully renewable energy source," said Prakash Govindan, COO of Gradiant. "ProtiumSource is the only complete source water solution available to green hydrogen producers, offering them electrolyzer-ready, high-purity water from any feedwater, at the highest efficiency, and without discharge implications."
"Our ProtiumSource solution for green hydrogen producers is testimony to the adaptability of Gradiant's core technologies to solve key societal challenges," said Siva Kumar Kota, Head of Technology. "Our patented technology portfolio enables Gradiant to quickly develop revolutionary solutions, like ProtiumSource, to meet the water needs of green hydrogen producers."
ProtiumSource is thoroughly tested and commercially ready, and Gradiant is onboarding new customer partners now.
About Gradiant
Gradiant is a Different Kind of Water Company. With a full suite of differentiated and proprietary end-to-end solutions for advanced water and wastewater treatment powered by the top minds in water, the company serves its clients' mission-critical operations in the world's essential industries, including semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, lithium and critical minerals, and renewable energy. Gradiant's innovative solutions reduce water used and wastewater discharged, reclaim valuable resources, and renew wastewater into freshwater. The Boston-headquartered company was founded at MIT and has over 1,000 employees worldwide. Learn more at gradiant.com.
