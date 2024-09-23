SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Grammarly, the trusted AI assistant, today announced the appointments of Mark Schaaf as Chief Technology Officer and Navam Welihinda as Chief Financial Officer. Schaaf and Welihinda bring decades of experience scaling companies and will play crucial roles in continuing Grammarly’s momentum and delivering impactful product innovations.

As Chief Technology Officer, Mark Schaaf will oversee Grammarly’s global engineering organization, accelerating the development of new AI-enabled features with a customer-centric approach. Schaaf previously served as Chief Technology Officer at Instacart, where he built the product’s technical foundation ahead of the company’s Initial Public Offering (IPO).

“In welcoming Mark to our team, we are not only gaining a Chief Technology Officer with an outstanding track record but also an industry veteran with a demonstrated appetite for leading innovative teams and navigating transformative periods of growth," said Rahul Roy-Chowdhury, CEO of Grammarly.

“I’ve been a longtime Grammarly user, and I’ve seen firsthand the impact Grammarly has had on my productivity and the productivity of those around me,” said Schaaf. “Grammarly has long been the trailblazer in harnessing AI to build products that help people work better and smarter. I’m excited to steer Grammarly’s technical teams as we bring out the best in every individual and every communication.”

As Chief Financial Officer, Navam Welihinda will lead Grammarly’s finance organization and corporate development efforts. Most recently, Welihinda served as CFO at HashiCorp, where he led the company’s December 2021 IPO.

“Navam knows what it takes to grow a global tech company, essential experience as we navigate our next phase,” added Roy-Chowdhury. “His impressive track record leading an enterprise SaaS business through intense growth and a successful IPO in a highly competitive landscape will be invaluable as we build on our strong foundation.”

“I was drawn to Grammarly’s tremendous market opportunity,” said Welihinda. “With more than 30 million people and 70,000 teams relying on us for productivity, there’s an immense opportunity to expand and impact far more individuals and organizations. I’m eager to drive strategic initiatives to help Grammarly scale and evolve.”

About Grammarly

Grammarly is the trusted AI assistant for communication and productivity, helping over 30 million people and 70,000 teams do their best work. Companies like Atlassian, Databricks, and Zoom rely on Grammarly to brainstorm, compose, and enhance communication that moves work forward. Grammarly works where you work, integrating seamlessly with over 500,000 applications and websites. Learn more at grammarly.com/about.