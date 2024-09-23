NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2024--
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) (“GPMT,” “Granite Point” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2024. This dividend is payable on October 15, 2024, to holders of record of common stock at the close of business on October 1, 2024.
The Company’s Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4375 per share of the 7.00% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock for the third quarter of 2024. This dividend is payable on October 15, 2024, to the holders of record of the Series A Preferred Stock at the close of business on October 1, 2024.
“We are pleased to report continued progress addressing our nonearning assets having resolved three nonaccrual loans during the third quarter totaling over $120 million in principal balance,” said Jack Taylor, President and Chief Executive Officer of Granite Point. “We anticipate resolving additional nonperforming loans through the remainder of the year, as the real estate markets continue their bottoming process, and the volume of transactions improves. While we continue to actively asset manage our portfolio and emphasize higher liquidity, we also have remained opportunistic with respect to driving economic returns for our shareholders. As such, we repurchased 0.7 million common shares during the quarter generating book value accretion. To provide us with additional flexibility to actively manage our capital over time, our Board has increased our buyback authorization by an additional 3 million common shares.”
About Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is a Maryland corporation focused on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point is headquartered in New York, NY. Additional information is available at www.gpmtreit.com.
Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains, or incorporates by reference, not only historical information, but also forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “target,” “believe,” “outlook,” “potential,” “continue,” “intend,” “seek,” “plan,” “goals,” “future,” “likely,” “may” and similar expressions or their negative forms, or by references to strategy, plans or intentions. The illustrative examples herein are forward-looking statements. Our expectations, beliefs and estimates are expressed in good faith, and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and estimates will prove to be correct or be achieved, and actual results may vary materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements.
These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, those described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, under the caption “Risk Factors,” and our subsequent filings made with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
