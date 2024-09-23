QUINCY, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2024--

Granite Telecommunications today celebrated the grand opening of its new state-of-the-art headquarters, marking a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to delivering exceptional customer service and innovative solutions. At the heart of this new facility is Granite’s advanced, best-in-class Customer Service Center, a hub dedicated to enhancing the customer experience for its 6,000+ business and government clients nationwide.

Don MacArthur, SVP of Strategic Accounts at Granite, and Michael Jacobs, CTO of J.Crew and Chair of the Granite User Group, cut the ribbon at Granite’s new headquarters, as Senator Ed Markey and INCOMPAS CEO Chip Pickering look on in the background. (Photo: Business Wire)

Granite, a $1.8 billion provider of communications and technology services to multilocation businesses and government agencies—including over two-thirds of Fortune 100 companies—hosted a ribbon-cutting event attended by Senator Edward Markey, Quincy Mayor Thomas P. Koch, and distinguished members of the Granite User Group, such as J.Crew CTO Michael Jacobs.

The 240,000-square-foot facility at 1 Heritage Drive in Quincy, Mass., now serves as Granite’s Customer Service Center, designed to leverage advanced technologies that enable seamless, high-quality service for customers. The center features cutting-edge tools and platforms that support real-time customer interactions and provide rapid, efficient solutions. Granite’s Network Operations Center (NOC) utilizes 24/7 monitoring, advanced analytics, and real-time response capabilities to ensure smooth operations for its clients.

“Granite is thrilled to cut the ribbon and take occupancy at our new headquarters and Customer Service Center at 1 Heritage,” said Rob Hale, President and CEO of Granite. “The new building is a testament to our unwavering dedication to delivering superior service, supported by cutting-edge technology and an environment designed for our teams to collaborate and innovate. This investment allows us to elevate the customer experience and continue to furnish unmatched communications solutions.”

Since its founding in Quincy in 2002, Granite has maintained a deep connection to the community, making this investment a major milestone in the company’s growth. Quincy has served as Granite's headquarters for over two decades, and the company continues to give back to the local area. Recently recognized by the Boston Business Journal as the most philanthropic company in Massachusetts for the third consecutive year, Granite’s commitment to the community remains a core part of its mission.

In his remarks, Senator Markey praised Granite for its role in fostering competition within the communications industry, stating, “[Granite stands] as the emblematic competitive telecommunications company in the United States of America, and it is headquartered right here in Quincy.”

Quincy Mayor Koch added, “Granite has long embodied the very definition of corporate citizenship here in Quincy, and we are thrilled that it continues to invest, grow and believe in its hometown. I am deeply appreciative of our ongoing partnership with Granite, and congratulate Rob and the entire team on yet another important milestone.”

About Granite

Granite delivers advanced communications and technology solutions to businesses and government agencies throughout the United States and Canada. The $1.8 billion company serves more than two-thirds of Fortune 100 companies and has 1.75 million voice and data lines under management, supporting more than 650,000 locations. Founded in 2002, Granite has grown to be one of the largest competitive telecommunications carriers in the U.S. by simplifying sourcing and management of voice, data and cellular service with a single point of contact and consolidated invoicing for all locations nationwide. Today, Granite supports customers with a wide range of services, including access, UCaaS, mobile voice and data, and MSP solutions for SD-WAN, monitoring and network management. Granite employs more than 2,220 people at its headquarters in Quincy, Massachusetts, and 10 regional offices nationwide. For more information, visit www.granitenet.com.