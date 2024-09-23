SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

Jessica Knott, an Audit & Assurance partner at Grant Thornton, has been named one of San Francisco’s “Most Influential Women in Business” by the San Francisco Business Times. Each year, the publication recognizes leaders in the Bay Area for their impact on their industry and the community.

Knott is the third consecutive woman from Grant Thornton to receive this award. Melanie Krygier, Grant Thornton’s Private Equity Tax leader, was recognized in 2023; and Rimma Tabakh, Grant Thornton’s market managing principal in San Francisco, received the accolade in 2022.

Knott joined Grant Thornton in 2005 and has spent her entire career at the firm. Her in-depth financial knowledge goes far beyond traditional auditing, helping companies navigate complex challenges and enhance their long-term business health. She has a particular specialty for the technology industry, having served clients in fields like software, SaaS and artificial intelligence for nearly 20 years.

Tabakh commends Knott for her exceptional leadership and ability to nurture long-lasting client relationships.

“Jessica has been a critical part of our firm’s growth in the Bay Area over the last two decades,” said Tabakh. “She builds genuine relationships with her clients and colleagues, and her unrivaled tech industry knowledge has allowed her to guide dozens of clients through each evolution of that sector.”

In addition to her role as a partner, Knott leads the firm’s Audit & Assurance teams in San Francisco, Silicon Valley, Portland, Oregon, Bellevue, Washington and Reno, Nevada. In each market, she helps her teammates develop the same skill for adaptability that has helped her provide consistently thorough guidance to her clients.

Reflecting on her award, Knott credits her high-performing teammates for their role in her success.

“I’m honored to be recognized alongside so many talented leaders in the Bay Area: a business community that has allowed me to serve so many incredible companies,” she said. “This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of my team, and I know it’ll motivate all of us to deliver even greater work for our clients.”

Knott earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in accounting from San Jose State University. She holds a certified public accountant license in California and is a member of both the California Society of Certified Public Accountants and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

