Local News & NorthwestSeptember 25, 2024

Grape Law Was Ranked Among the “Top 100 Small and Mid-Sized Firms in the U.S.”

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, one of the most respected institutions in the U.S. business ecosystem, selected the top 100 small and mid-sized firms in the U.S. After a thorough evaluation of over 14,000 small and mid-sized companies, including an analysis of business operations, innovation developments, and approaches to professional challenges, Grape Law was successfully ranked in the esteemed 'Chamber of Commerce-100' list.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924393062/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Grape Law made the list in the 'Growth Accelerator' category for its " innovative and effective strategies to achieve business growth ” as well as “ exceptional creativity and ingenuity in its approach to growth, highlighting unique tactics and strategies in aspects like marketing, product innovation, and customer service.

A Promising Start to the Immigration Journey

Muhammed Üzüm, the founding attorney at Grape Law, shared his thoughts on this significant achievement:

Our team of 70 dedicated professionals, along with our innovative approach, swift client communication, and investment in modern technology, have built a foundation of trust and satisfaction with our clients. It's incredibly rewarding to have this trust and satisfaction recognized by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. We are committed to making the U.S. immigration journey a smooth and hopeful experience for our clients across the globe.

According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the firms on the '2024 CO-100' list operate in 16 different sectors. These companies, earning more than 400 million dollars in annual revenue, provide employment to over 5,000 people.

About Grape Law:

Based in New York, and with a team of 70 professionals, Grape Law provides cutting edge U.S. business immigration services for clients around the globe. Grape Law's primary services include company formation and U.S. citizenship, immigrant & nonimmigrant visa applications.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924393062/en/

info@grapelaw.com| NY | +1 (646) 825-6556

KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES LEGAL BUSINESS

SOURCE: Grape Law

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/25/2024 09:13 AM/DISC: 09/25/2024 09:15 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924393062/en

