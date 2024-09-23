NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, one of the most respected institutions in the U.S. business ecosystem, selected the top 100 small and mid-sized firms in the U.S. After a thorough evaluation of over 14,000 small and mid-sized companies, including an analysis of business operations, innovation developments, and approaches to professional challenges, Grape Law was successfully ranked in the esteemed 'Chamber of Commerce-100' list.

Grape Law made the list in the 'Growth Accelerator' category for its " innovative and effective strategies to achieve business growth ” as well as “ exceptional creativity and ingenuity in its approach to growth, highlighting unique tactics and strategies in aspects like marketing, product innovation, and customer service. ”

A Promising Start to the Immigration Journey

Muhammed Üzüm, the founding attorney at Grape Law, shared his thoughts on this significant achievement:

“ Our team of 70 dedicated professionals, along with our innovative approach, swift client communication, and investment in modern technology, have built a foundation of trust and satisfaction with our clients. It's incredibly rewarding to have this trust and satisfaction recognized by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. We are committed to making the U.S. immigration journey a smooth and hopeful experience for our clients across the globe. ”

According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the firms on the '2024 CO-100' list operate in 16 different sectors. These companies, earning more than 400 million dollars in annual revenue, provide employment to over 5,000 people.

About Grape Law: