JERSEY CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

GRM Information Management of Jersey City, NJ and HistoWiz of Long Island City, NY recently announced a corporate partnership that allows both organizations to offer their clients a more comprehensive suite of pathology services; ranging from analysis and digitization to long term storage of blocks and slides. That mutually beneficial partnership has now expanded, with HistoWiz becoming a client of GRM’s pathology storage services.

This newly-contracted storage relationship provides for GRM storing a large collection of HistoWiz slides at GRM’s Jersey City facility. The HistoWiz collection will reside in a temperature and humidity-controlled vault and be handled exclusively by GRM’s highly-trained pathology storage team.

In addition to managing the HistoWiz collection, the GRM pathology team is dedicated to servicing an existing roster of pathology clients, consisting of leading hospitals and physician practices in the New York metropolitan area. When personal attention is not required, these clients take advantage of the operational benefits delivered by GRM’s online portal where they view and search their current collection and make delivery and pickup requests.

GRM CEO, Avner Schneur says, “HistoWiz becoming a client of GRM is proof that this partnership is tremendously promising. HistoWiz recognizes the quality of GRM’s services, and similarly, we recognize the quality of services they provide to their client base. That mutual appreciation makes ongoing referrals a natural part of the sales process for both organizations.”

Jerry Kuang, HistoWiz Chief Operations Officer, adds, “Moving our collection to GRM was the next logical step after we formalized our partnership. Their facilities, expertise and operations set the standard for pathology storage.”

In addition to offsite pathology storage services, GRM also delivers a digital workflow automation solution to a portion of its pathology clients. This unique solution involves the lab requisition paperwork being uploaded into the VisualVault cloud-based platform and routing it online; eliminating inefficiencies and errors associated with the traditional movement of the linked requisition and sample moving manually through the lab.

Beyond serving pathology clients in the New York metropolitan area, GRM also provides specialized pathology storage services in its other locations across the US. GRM’S primary business is focused on delivering document and data management services that range from document storage, scanning, destruction and a full breadth of advanced digital process automation (DPA), business process management (BPM) and enterprise content management (ECM) solutions.

About GRM

GRM Information Management is a leading provider of document storage services and information management systems. GRM delivers its clients digital solutions in cooperation with VisualVault, its sister company and cloud-based ECM platform. Serving a diverse base of industries such as healthcare, government, legal, finance and human resources, GRM delivers its clients services such as digital conversion, advanced data capture solutions, document management systems, workflow automation, legacy data archiving, compliance and governance, business process management and advanced analytics capabilities, as well as a full suite of document storage, scanning and physical records management services.

GRM maintains offices in 15 major metros across the U.S., including Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Miami, New Jersey/New York, Philadelphia, San Antonio, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. GRM also has facilities in Lima, Peru; Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Brazil; and Bogota, Medellin and Cali, Colombia. For more information, visit GRM Information Management.

About Histowiz

HistoWiz accelerates scientific research and discoveries by automating histology and digital pathology solutions. The company processes tissue specimens and digitizes the data onto its web-based platform PathologyMap™ for customers to review their results. This proprietary online platform enables researchers to quickly view, manage, analyze, and share their histopathology data. HistoWiz’s network of more than 100 on-call, board-certified pathologists are also available for on-demand consultation with the click of a button. Through automation and AI, HistoWiz’s innovations promote a deeper understanding of biology by enabling global collaboration to drive scientific advancement. HistoWiz was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.