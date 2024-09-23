SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

Grokker, a pioneering leader in the employee wellbeing space, announces the launch of its conversational benefits agent, GrokkyAi™. Designed to revolutionize how employees access and engage with their health and wellness, Grokky offers personalized, real-time recommendations that maximize benefits utilization and improve overall health outcomes.

With more than 50% of U.S. employees unaware of their employer’s health and wellness programs and 60% lacking the time to engage with them, GrokkyAi™ solves a critical gap in the market. Employees ask Grokky a natural language query like “I have back pain” or “I’m feeling anxious” and receive instant answers, beginning with the lowest-acuity interventions, and a federated care plan including other benefits they are eligible for. GrokkyAi™ empowers them to make informed decisions about their health without the need to sift through complicated benefits platforms. This not only improves employee health but also alleviates the administrative burden on HR teams.

“GrokkyAi™ is the first conversational benefits agent that employees need today,” said Lorna Borenstein, CEO of Grokker. “By providing instant relief with personalized care plans and actionable recommendations, we are empowering employees to take charge of their health and wellbeing and enabling employers to maximize their ROI on benefits programs.”

Key Features of GrokkyAi™:

Personalized recommendations: GrokkyAi™ leverages more than 12 years of proprietary and patented content, featuring more than 4,000 videos from 170+ global experts in physical, emotional, financial, and social wellbeing. It delivers tailored care plans to employees, using real-time health data to prioritize the lowest-acuity interventions first.

Seamless integration: GrokkyAi™ integrates effortlessly with existing benefits platforms, health records, and biometric data to deliver holistic solutions.

AI-Driven insights: By utilizing AI, GrokkyAi™ delivers proactive recommendations, guiding employees to the right programs and services based on their unique needs.

HR efficiency: GrokkyAi™ helps HR teams focus on strategic initiatives by reducing the time spent guiding employees through complex benefits offerings.

A Game-Changer for Employers and Employees

GrokkyAi™ offers a dual value proposition, reducing the friction employees experience when navigating their health benefits while enabling employers to optimize their benefits spending. With its personalized approach, GrokkyAi™ maximizes ROI by ensuring employees engage with the most appropriate services for their needs, leading to better health outcomes and reduced healthcare costs.

Looking Ahead

In its phased release, GrokkyAi™ will continue to introduce features that provide deeper integration with clinical programs, proactive nudges based on biometric data, and reporting insights into personalized wellbeing strategies across the workforce.

”GrokkyAi™ will evolve from today’s conversational agent to a proactive health advocate. It’s an exciting future and we are thrilled to lead the way,” says Borenstein.

GrokkyAi to debut at IBI/Conference Board Health and Productivity Forum

Grokker will debut GrokkyAi™ on September 26 at the 2024 Health and Productivity Forum hosted jointly by the Integrated Benefits Institute (IBI) and The Conference Board. Visitors to Booth #28 can experience GrokkyAi™ in action and learn how it can transform employee engagement and health outcomes.

About Grokker