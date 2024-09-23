ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (“Guardian”) today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 8,000,000 shares of Class A common stock at a public offering price of $14.00 per share. In addition, Guardian has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,200,000 additional shares of Class A common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) on September 26, 2024, under the symbol “GRDN.” The offering is expected to close on September 27, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

Raymond James is acting as lead bookrunning manager and as representative of the underwriters for the offering. Stephens Inc. and Truist Securities are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the offering was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on September 25, 2024. The offering is being made solely by means of a prospectus. Once available, copies of the final prospectus may be obtained from: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Attention: Equity Syndicate, 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, Florida 33716, by telephone at (800) 248-8863, or by email at prospectus@raymondjames.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Guardian Pharmacy Services

Guardian Pharmacy Services is a leading long-term care pharmacy services company that provides an extensive suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (“LTCFs”) adhere to their appropriate drug regimen, which in turn helps reduce the cost of care and improve clinical outcomes. As of June 30, 2024, our 50 pharmacies served approximately 174,000 residents in approximately 6,700 LTCFs across 36 states.

