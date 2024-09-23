Smithtown, NY, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Guide Dog Foundation and America’s VetDogs, sister national nonprofit organizations that breed, raise, train, and place specially trained guide and service dogs for individuals with disabilities at no cost to them, today announced a new and colorful collaboration with Crayola Flowers, the national fundraising platform dedicated to making the world a better and brighter place one bouquet at a time. In recognition of National Service Dog Month in September and Veterans Day in November, America’s VetDogs has been chosen as one of Crayola Flowers’ featured nonprofit partners. The new online flower shops can be found at https://www.GuideDog.org/CrayolaFlowers and https://www.VetDogs.org/CrayolaFlowers.

This new, year-round Crayola Flowers initiative for the Guide Dog Foundation and America’s VetDogs is another way for supporters nationwide to help advance the missions of each organization, while expressing love, sympathy, gratitude, or celebration. Ten percent of the proceeds from every bouquet purchased through the online flower shops of the Guide Dog Foundation and America’s VetDogs, will be donated to the respective organization. In addition, Crayola Flowers will absorb the credit card fees charged by the payment processor on every purchase.

“We are thrilled to partner with Crayola Flowers, an innovative platform from a trusted brand that beautifully aligns with our mission to provide life-changing services and extraordinary assistance dogs to individuals with disabilities,” said Mike Rosen, chief marketing officer of the Guide Dog Foundation and America’s VetDogs. “By offering our supporters a creative and meaningful way to contribute through Crayola Flowers, we can raise vital funds for our programs and increase awareness while bringing color, scents, and other emotional expressions flowers embody into the lives of those who benefit from and contribute to our mission. This collaboration is a perfect example of how creativity and compassion can come together to make a lasting impact.”

Flowers offer a rich sensory experience through their unique textures and fragrances, allowing individuals who are blind, have low vision, or other physical or emotional disabilities to engage in a way that stimulates the senses and fosters emotional well-being.

Crayola Flowers is a colorful collaboration between creativity icon Crayola LLC and Mrs. Bloom’s, an international importer and distributor of fresh cut flowers. Uniting color, creativity, and kindness, the one-of-kind fundraising platform has reimagined how nonprofits can raise funds for their important causes while simultaneously giving consumers the opportunity to shop with a purpose by selecting a cause from the participating nonprofits to receive a 10 percent donation from each flower purchase.

“We are excited to partner with the Guide Dog Foundation and America’s VetDogs to support their incredible mission and share positivity,” said Oren Shapiro, partner and president of Mrs. Bloom’s. “When people purchase bouquets from Crayola Flowers, whether for a special moment or simply to brighten someone’s day, they’re not only spreading happiness but also contributing to a meaningful cause that’s close to their hearts.”

The online flowers shops are now open at https://www.GuideDog.org/CrayolaFlowers and https://www.VetDogs.org/CrayolaFlowers.

About America’s VetDogs