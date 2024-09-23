NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2024--

On Wednesday, September 18 th, FOX News Channel’s Gutfeld! delivered its highest-rated telecast in program history, averaging 4.9 million viewers and 744,000 in 25-54 demo. The program featured former President Donald Trump’s first late-night appearance since a 2016 interview with NBC’s The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Gutfeld! was the most-watched show in all of cable and broadcast primetime, defeating the debuts of CBS’s Survivor (4.7 million P2+) and ABC’s The Golden Bachelorette (2.8 million P2+). Television’s number one-rated late-night program also beat all cable and broadcast late-night programs on Wednesday, including CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (2.1 million P2+; 310,000 A25-54), ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! ( 1.4 million P2+; 237,000 A25-54) and NBC’s The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon (1 million P2+; 228,000 A25-54).

According to Nielsen MRI Fusion, Gutfeld! attracts more Independents and Democrats than the competition. Notably, for 2024 so far, Gutfeld! is outpacing all broadcast and late-night television, including CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, NBC’s The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers, CBS ’ After Midnight and Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Jon Stewart. Since its launch in April 2021, Gutfeld! has increased its audience by 81% in total viewers, 37% in the 25-54 demo and 52% in the 18-49 demo. Gutfeld! is also home to the most affluent audience in the 25-54 demo and the most politically balanced audience in its cable news timeslot, according to data from Nielsen and Nielsen MRI Fusion, respectively.

FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service and has been the number one network in basic cable for the last eight years and the most-watched television news channel for more than 22 consecutive years, currently attracting nearly 50% of the cable news viewing audience according to Nielsen Media Research. Notably, Nielsen/MRI Fusion has consistently shown FNC to be the network of choice for more Democrat and Independent viewers, with the most politically diverse audience in cable news. Additionally, a 2023 New York Times/Siena College poll found FNC as the leading single source of news for voters across the country. Owned by Fox Corporation, FNC is available in nearly 70 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape, routinely notching the top 10 programs in the genre.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240920689547/en/

CONTACT: FOX News Channel Contacts: