Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE: HG) (“Hamilton” or “the Company”) will issue its third quarter 2024 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.

Hamilton will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on Thursday, November 7, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-646-960-0308, or 1-888-350-3870 (US toll free), and entering the conference ID 6439207.

A live, audio webcast of the conference call will also be available through the Investors portal of the Company’s website at investors.hamiltongroup.com.

For access to either the conference call or webcast, please dial in/login a few minutes in advance to complete any necessary registration.

A replay of the audio conference call will be available at investors.hamiltongroup.com or by dialing 1-609-800-9909 or 1-800-770-2030 (US toll free) and entering the conference ID 6439207.

About Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd.

Hamilton is a Bermuda-headquartered specialty insurance and reinsurance company that underwrites risks on a global basis through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its three underwriting platforms: Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select and Hamilton Re, each with dedicated and experienced leadership, provide access to diversified and profitable business around the world.

For more information about Hamilton, visit our website at www.hamiltongroup.com or on LinkedIn at Hamilton.

