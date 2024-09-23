Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream Names Hillary Frei Chief Marketing Officer

CANFIELD, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream, serving handmade ice cream since 1945, recently announced Hillary Frei as the new Chief Marketing Officer. Frei joins CEO Jennifer Schuler and the Handel's leadership team in growing the nearly 80-year-old brand with over 140 locations as it continues to enter new territories and expand in existing ones with a steady franchise pipeline.

“I am thrilled to have Hillary join our team! Her background in food and franchise, plus her experience with classic brands, like FAO Schwarz, and retro-inspired brands like Big Chill, make her a perfect fit for this role,” said Jennifer Schuler, CEO of Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream. “Hillary has been able to modernize and drive growth on several legacy brands while stewarding quality and honoring tradition. She is a world-class marketer and unwavering brand steward.”

Before Handel’s, Frei served as Head of Marketing at Wetzel’s Pretzels, the restaurant chain known for their soft, hand-rolled pretzels that are baked fresh and served hot for guests to enjoy at more than 420 locations. At Wetzel’s, she helped drive strong sales growth and increased the brand’s share of voice. She also launched third-party delivery marketing and spearheaded the company’s catering efforts. Frei previously led e-commerce for FAO Schwarz as General Manager for one of the oldest and most iconic toy brands in the world. Through FAO.com, she grew revenue by over 40%, expanded operating income, and improved all site KPIs.

Her marketing and executive leadership experience also includes time as Chief Marketing Officer at Big Chill Appliances, the country’s first digitally native appliance company known for its retro-inspired design. During her tenure, Frei grew sales by over 25% annually and forged partnerships with the interior design elite including Nate Berkus, Leanne Ford, and Grace Mitchell.

"I am thrilled to be joining this amazing brand with such a rich history and bright future,” said Hillary Frei, CMO of Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream. “Handel’s compelling origin story combined with its incredible, handmade product and outstanding team make this a dream role.”

In addition to Hillary Frei, the legacy brand recently bolstered its leadership team with the addition of another experienced food franchise leader, Erin Snyder as Vice President, Franchise Development. Tasked with harnessing the growing franchisee interest in the brand, Snyder brings nearly 20 years of franchise development experience from Papa John’s International, where she played a pivotal role in international and domestic growth, securing nearly 3,500 units within 15 years.

“We all share a passion for the brand, its mission, and confidence that the compelling franchisee unit economics and whitespace are a recipe for growth,” continued Schuler. “I am honored to have Erin and Hillary help steer Handel’s toward a very exciting future for our guests and franchisees. They have both been instrumental in large franchisee systems and will leverage that expertise in building the Handel’s roadmap for growth.”

Handel’s currently operates in 14 states and continues to expand across markets with their high-quality ice cream that is made fresh daily. The brand offers classic favorites and innovative nostalgic-inspired creations for guests to enjoy.

For more information about Handel’s, visit www.handelsicecream.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit the link here.

About Handel's Homemade Ice Cream

Handel's Homemade Ice Cream has been in the business of making and selling fresh ice cream since 1945. Founded in Youngstown, Ohio, the Handel’s legacy was created by Alice Handel and Lenny Fisher, who grew the brand from a single Scoop Shop into a flourishing chain using fresh ingredients and upholding a commitment to quality. Each batch of Handel's ice cream is made fresh daily, using Alice's original methods and recipes. There are 48 flavors available daily and more than 140 flavors that rotate seasonally.

In 2023 and 2024, Handel's ranked in Franchise Times' Top 400 list, recognizing the largest franchise systems in the United States, and its "Fast & Serious," a list of the smartest-growing franchises for the year. The brand is also recognized by TasteAtlas for one of the top 100 Most Iconic Ice Creams of the World.