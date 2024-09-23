BEIJING, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haoxi Health Technology Limited (the “Company” or “HAO”), an online marketing solution provider headquartered in Beijing, China, today announced a strategic partnership with an AI platform, Gauss Intelligence (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Global Mofy AI Ltd (Nasdaq: GMM). This collaboration aims to leverage the advanced capabilities of Gausspeed, a cutting-edge generative AI platform, alongside HAO’s extensive application scenarios to deliver transformative AI marketing solutions.

Through this partnership, Global Mofy will provide the powerful AI capabilities of the Gausspeed platform, while HAO will contribute its rich industry knowledge and practical application expertise. Together, the two companies will focus on three key areas: enhancing big data analysis, automating creative content generation, and improving intelligent decision-making processes that deliver optimal digital marketing solutions to the Company’s vast client base.

Global Mofy is a leading digital asset bank in China, managing over 100,000 digital assets. The company specializes in virtual content and 3D asset development, with offices in Beijing, Zhejiang, and California, aiming to enhance the digital content and entertainment industries.

Gausspeed, launched in 2024 with Heartdub Technology, is an advanced AI platform. It uses Gausspeed Physics AI to simulate intelligent behavior and can build and navigate complex 3D environments, allowing for precise object manipulation and virtual city creation.

Gausspeed AI platform enables it to reason, plan, and execute actions with unmatched accuracy, fostering sophisticated interactions among digital assets. With Gausspeed, systems can perceive and respond to their environments dynamically, creating immersive experiences that are crucial for effective digital marketing.

“Partnering with Global Mofy represents a pivotal opportunity for us,” said Mr. Zhen Fan, CEO and Chairman of the Company. “By integrating the robust AI capabilities of the Gausspeed platform with our experience in marketing solutions, we are set to revolutionize how digital marketing is approached in our industry.”