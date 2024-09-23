CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

Harbor Capital Advisors, Inc. ("Harbor"), the asset manager that curates a select suite of predominantly actively managed ETFs, mutual funds, and collective investment trusts, celebrates three years since becoming an issuer of ETFs and since the launch of their first ETFs: The Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (Ticker: SIHY) and the Harbor Scientific Alpha Income ETF (Ticker: SIFI).

“We believe great things happen in ‘3s,’” said an emphatic Kristof Gleich, President and CIO at Harbor Capital Advisors, “Fixed income investors closely evaluate performance, yield, and risk. We see BlueCove checking all those boxes plus some, and now they have an even more compelling track record.”

Gleich added, “We focus on curating active investment managers who believe they can deliver an edge and be one of the best in their craft. They seek to make their mark, especially in the U.S. market. We are delighted to continue to bring BlueCove’s expertise in credit to our existing clients and to new investors.”

Alex Khein, CEO BlueCove Limited, said: “We are excited to pass through the 3-year track record milestone with our partners at Harbor Capital. This is an important achievement for us and also many investors who are seeking durability of track record when evaluating managers.”

Average Annual Returns (as of June 30, 2024)

3-month YTD 1-Year 3-Year* Since ETF Inception (9/14/21) Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF at NAV 1.53% 2.94% 11.94% 3.98% 2.73% Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF at Market Price 1.10% 2.95% 12.06% 4.03% 2.60% ICE BofA US High Yield Index (H0A0) Index 1.09% 2.62% 10.45% 2.70% 1.27% Harbor Scientific Alpha Income ETF at NAV 1.21% 1.36% 8.64% 0.71% -0.78% Harbor Scientific Alpha Income ETF at Market Price 0.90% 1.50% 8.19% 0.74% -0.78% Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index 0.07% -0.71% 2.63% -1.45% -3.68%

*3-yr figures are as of September 16, 2024 All other figures are annualized as of June 30, 2024 Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF Gross Expense Ratio is 0.48% Harbor Scientific Alpha Income ETF Gross Expense Ratio is 0.50%

Performance data shown represents past performance and is no guarantee of future results. Past performance is net of management fees and expenses and reflects reinvested dividends and distributions. Past performance reflects the beneficial effect of any expense waivers or reimbursements, without which returns would have been lower. Investment returns and principal value will fluctuate and when redeemed may be worth more or less than their original cost. Returns for periods less than one year are not annualized. Current performance may be higher or lower and is available through the most recent month end at harborcapital.com or by calling 800-422-1050.

Harbor also offers the Harbor Convertible Securities Fund (Ticker: HACSX) with subadvisor BlueCove Limited.

About Harbor Capital

Harbor Capital Advisors is an asset manager with AUM of $60.0 billion as of June 30, 2024, and is known for prudently curating innovative investment strategies from boutique managers from around the globe. Advisors looking for differentiated investment options for their clients’ portfolios often connect with our obsession to find what we believe are bold solutions that have the potential to produce compelling risk-adjusted returns. For more information, visit www.harborcapital.com.

About BlueCove Limited

BlueCove is a scientific asset management firm founded in 2018. BlueCove researches, develops and deploys a scientific investment process applicable to fixed income management. BlueCove’s scientific fixed income investment solutions seek to provide investors both an alternative and a complement to traditional discretionary fixed income strategies. For more information, visit www.bluecove.com

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of a Harbor fund before investing. To obtain a summary prospectus or prospectus for this and other information, visit harborcapital.com or call 800-422-1050. Read it carefully before investing.

All investments involve risk including the possible loss of principal. Unlike mutual funds, ETFs may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value.