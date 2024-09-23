AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

HarborOne Mortgage, a leading mortgage provider serving the Northeast since 1983, has partnered with Calque to offer its borrowers cost-effective ‘buy before you sell’ solutions like The Trade-In Mortgage ™ and the Contingency Buster. These innovative loan options allow homeowners to purchase a new property without needing to sell their existing property first.

HarborOne Mortgage delivers exceptional mortgage solutions tailored to each homeowner’s unique needs. The Trade-In Mortgage empowers HarborOne borrowers to tap their equity to make a bigger down payment or pay off debt. Suppose a borrower does not need to tap their equity. In that case, the Contingency Buster is a faster, more affordable ‘buy before you sell’ solution, which is perfect for homeowners on a budget. With both of these products, HarborOne borrowers can take advantage of Calque’s guaranteed backup offer, enabling them to more easily qualify for their next home, and make non-contingent bids that are as competitive as cash offers, increasing their chances of securing the property they desire.

In a competitive housing market characterized by rising home prices, many homeowners struggle to win with contingent offers when competing against cash offers from investors and large entities. In collaboration with Calque, HarborOne Mortgage offers solutions that empower everyday homebuyers to compete against other buyers with non-contingent offers.

“Calque’s product solutions, combined with HarborOne’s extensive menu of programs, will provide our clients and Loan Officers with new advantages in our very challenging real estate markets,” Chris Urick, VP Regional Sales Manager. “A non-contingent offer solution will give buyers advantages in creating more attractive offers for sellers and allow our real estate partners to secure more contracts. This partnership will also enable us to motivate other homeowners who may not move today due to the burden of qualifying with two housing payments. Calque’s products will allow them to enter the market and open higher price points. We are excited about the partnership and the opportunities it will create.”

“HarborOne Mortgage is recognized as one of the best lenders in the Northeast. With their unwavering commitment to client satisfaction, they are a perfect partner for Calque,” said Michael Bremer, CEO of Calque. “The Trade-In Mortgage streamlines the purchasing process, giving buyers a significant advantage in competitive markets.”

About HarborOne Mortgage

HarborOne Mortgage has been a leader in residential mortgage lending throughout the Northeast since 1983. Our reputation as a premier service provider has been the key to our success. As a wholly owned subsidiary of HarborOne Bank, we offer a seasoned team of experienced mortgage professionals, backed by the strength of a $5.4B community bank. We have also steadily and purposefully grown our retail lending footprint from just a few New England states to over half of the East Coast to include, ME, NH, VT, PA, MA, RI, NJ, CT, NC, SC and FL. This winning combination of finesse and strength provides our customers with an unmatched experience…what we call the HarborOne Mortgage Experience, or HOME, for short. Bringing together the products, pricing, service, and constant support along the way makes HarborOne Mortgage tough to beat. HarborOne Mortgage is an Equal Housing Opportunity Lender. NMLS# 2561

About Calque

Calque partners with established community lenders to offer Buy-Before-You-Sell mortgage lending solutions that make the home purchase process simpler, less stressful, and more cost effective for homeowners. Innovative mortgage products such as The Trade-in Mortgage™ and Contingency Buster streamline the entire home purchase process from start to finish by enabling consumers to submit non-contingent offers that function like cash offers, buy and move into their new home before selling their current one, use the accrued equity on their existing home to increase their down payment and reduce their monthly payments, prep their original home for sale after they’ve moved out, and stress less during the process.

Calque does not compete with lenders, but only utilizes best-in-class, FDIC-insured banks, credit unions, and mortgage banks in every state across the country. To learn more about Calque, visit http://calqueinc.com.