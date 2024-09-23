Hari Avula Appointed to Board of Guayakí Yerba Mate

VENICE, Calif. & SEBASTOPOL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

Guayakí Yerba Mate, the category leader in yerba mate, is pleased to announce the appointment of industry veteran Hari Avula to its Board of Directors.

Avula joins the Board to lead its Audit Committee and brings extensive experience from having served in influential, leadership roles within global consumer, retail and healthcare services businesses. He was chief financial and strategic officer of Clif Bar & Company until it was acquired by Mondelēz International, Inc. Previously, he served in senior finance and transformation roles at Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., and before this spent over 22 years with PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) in various financial and strategic roles, including chief financial officer of Frito Lay North America. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ: SFM) and Believer Meats.

“Hari brings directly relevant skills and experience from financial and strategic leadership roles at high-performing consumer businesses,” said Robyn Rutledge, Board Executive Chair of Guayakí Yerba Mate. She continued, “I believe Hari’s financial expertise will greatly complement the Board’s existing capabilities in leading our newly-formed Audit Committee.”

About Guayakí Yerba Mate

Based in Sebastopol and Venice, California, Guayakí [Gwy-uh-kee] is the leader in yerba mate [yer-bah ma-tay] beverages. As a certified B Corp and registered Social Purpose Corporation, Guayakí's regenerative business model aspires to create a net positive impact in the world throughout its operations and supply web, starting at the source. That's why Guayakí sources shade-grown, certified regenerative, organic, and fair trade mate that helps conserve and restore the Atlantic Forest in South America. Guayakí works closely with smallholder and Indigenous producers to implement its high environmental and social impact standards and invest in community-driven projects. Guayakí products are available at more than 45,000 stores across the US and Canada. More information about retail locations and products can be found online at www.Guayaki.com.