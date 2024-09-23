NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

Hartree Partners, LP (“Hartree” or the “Company”) announced the closing of its core senior secured borrowing base revolving credit facility (the “Facility”) on September 4, 2024, totaling $4.1 billion.

The $4.1 billion credit facility, which is comprised of a $2.05 billion two-year tranche and a $2.05 billion three-year tranche, also includes an accordion feature to increase the Facility up to $4.6 billion to support the Company’s liquidity needs and future growth. A diverse group of 22 banks participated in the Facility, including six new banks. The Facility was oversubscribed, with more than $4.25 billion in total commitments received. Notably, the Facility was amended during this renewal to add Hartree’s subsidiary Sprague Operating Resources LLC, which was fully acquired during 2022, as a Co-Borrower along with certain other subsidiaries of Hartree, all with an aim towards operational and financial efficiencies.

Bryan Keogh, CFO of Hartree said: “Hartree’s borrowing base revolving credit facility has been part of our DNA for almost ten years. We’re incredibly pleased that the Facility has grown with us and now not only includes a large bank group, but also supports a more diverse, multi-regional commodity asset group. We are extremely grateful for the support this bank group has demonstrated year after year in meeting Hartree’s needs.”

MUFG Bank, Ltd. served as Administrative Agent and Sole Bookrunner for the Facility; MUFG Bank, Ltd., Société Générale, Wells Fargo Bank N.A., Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A., New York Branch, and ING Capital LLC served as Joint Lead Arrangers for the Facility. In addition, 17 other banks participated at various commitment levels.

Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP served as counsel to the lenders. Hogan Lovells US LLP served as counsel to the borrower.

About Hartree Partners, LP

Hartree Partners, LP is a leading global merchant commodities firm specializing in energy and associated industries. It was established more than 25 years ago and is jointly-owned by senior management and funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240925143980/en/