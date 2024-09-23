HOLLISTON, Mass., Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: HBIO) today announced that it will be showcasing its latest product innovations at the Safety Pharmacology Society (SPS) Annual Meeting being held from September 22-25, 2024, in San Diego.

DSI™ Ponemah™ Data Management Platform Provides Integrated Preclinical Solution

The Company’s Ponemah™ platform, known for its compliance with GLP standards, is a leading tool for managing and analyzing data from a wide range of preclinical studies. It now integrates with DSI’s SoHo™ implantable telemetry and high-capacity VivaMARS™ behavior monitoring systems. Ponemah is the top solution for collecting and processing large in-vivo data sets and is well positioned to connect in-vivo studies with new in-vitro methods, like our Mesh MEA™ organoid platform. Ponemah also enables future use of machine learning algorithms to efficiently analyze large data pools.

SoHo™ Implantable Real-Time Telemetry for Small Animal Models

Introduced earlier this year, the Company’s SoHo telemetry system is now in use by leading preclinical researchers to support their testing needs.

The small footprint of the SoHo telemetry solution allows researchers to carry out studies using a wide range of animal models in high density and more natural shared housing environments. The SoHo system’s new power management features create opportunities for longer duration longitudinal studies, and the Ponemah platform integration provides a powerful tool for collecting, managing, analyzing and reporting study data. SoHo supports the customer’s business needs by reducing space needs, operating costs and test cycle times, and enabling increased testing throughput.

For more information, visit the DSI website at https://www.datasci.com/products/implantable-telemetry/soho-telemetry-system.

VivaMARS™ Activity Monitoring System

The VivaMARS system provides a powerful and efficient platform for real-time, high-throughput behavioral testing in neuropharmacology safety and toxicology studies. Coupled with the Ponemah platform, the VivaMARS system provides an integrated, GLP-compliant solution ideally suited to meet the testing needs of CROs and pharma companies, in addition to longitudinal behavior studies carried out by leading research and academic institutes. VivaMARS’s high level of automation supports the customer’s business needs by reducing operating expenses and test cycle time.

At SPS, the Company will be presenting a poster authored in cooperation with a leading CRO customer providing initial results with the VivaMARS system. The VivaMARS system represents a fundamental advance in highly automated behavioral testing and is currently available for shipment.

For more information on the VivaMARS system, visit the DSI website at https://www.datasci.com/products/behavior/vivamars-mobile-activity-rack-system.

MCS™ Mesh MEA™ Organoid Platform

The Company will also be highlighting its considerable progress toward adoption of its organoid-centric mesh Microelectrode Array (MEA) platform. Designed for the emerging applications of organoids in research and discovery, safety pharmacology and toxicology, the new Mesh MEA™ platform allows researchers to capture precise electrophysiology measurements from inside the living organoid in real time. In addition, the Mesh MEA platform is expected to provide an efficient in-vitro screening option designed to reduce large population small model testing.

The Mesh MEA™ platform is currently being evaluated at select test sites for neurological and cardiac research in addition to safety pharmacology and toxicology applications. The Company has also begun limited quantity shipments to early adopters, with full production expected in the first half of 2025.