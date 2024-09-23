WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--
HarvestPlus and Cargill are excited to announce the NutriHarvest project, a transformative 36-month initiative. This $3 million multi-year project, supported by Cargill and executed by HarvestPlus, is dedicated to increasing access to nutritious food while impacting more than 119,000 farmers across India, Kenya, Tanzania, and Guatemala, and delivering over 17 million nutritious meals.
Globally, around two billion people suffer from micronutrient deficiencies, which can lead to serious health conditions such as stunting, night blindness, impaired brain development, weakened immunity, and even death. These deficiencies are often the result of diets heavily reliant on staple crops that lack essential micronutrients. The NutriHarvest project aims to address this challenge by promoting the production and consumption of nutrient-rich foods—such as biofortified staple crops, opportunity nutrient-dense crops, and animal-sourced foods.
The Project is aligned with the Vision for Adapted Crops and Soils (VACS), which seeks to build a resilient food system grounded in diverse, nutritious, and climate adapted crops grown in healthy, fertile soils. Together, HarvestPlus and Cargill will increase the production and consumption of nutrient-dense opportunity crops, crops with unrealized potential to improve food and nutrition security in the context of climate change.
The NutriHarvest project will help improve farmer livelihoods, food security and nutrition in the communities served and is focused on three key areas:
NutriHarvest aims to create lasting changing for communities around the world by empowering farmers to grow and market nutrient-rich crops, proteins and other foods and improve their livestock farming skills. This will make nutritious meals more accessible and affordable in local markets, driving a broader transformation to a more secure global food system.
The launch of the NutriHarvest project represents a significant step forward in the fight against global malnutrition. We invite our partners to join us in supporting this vital initiative.
For more information about the NutriHarvest project or to join the initiative, please visit https://www.nutriharvest.com/.
About Cargill:
Cargill is committed to providing food, ingredients, agricultural solutions, and industrial products to nourish the world in a safe, responsible, and sustainable way. Sitting at the heart of the supply chain, we partner with farmers and customers to source, make and deliver products that are vital for living.
Our 160,000 team members innovate with purpose, providing customers with life’s essentials so businesses can grow, communities prosper, and consumers live well. With 159 years of experience as a family company, we look ahead while remaining true to our values. We put people first. We reach higher. We do the right thing—today and for generations to come. For more information, visit Cargill.com and our News Center.
About HarvestPlus:
HarvestPlus improves nutrition and public health by developing and promoting biofortified food crops that are rich in vitamins and minerals and providing global leadership on biofortification evidence and technology. HarvestPlus works across CGIAR as part of the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI). For more information, visit harvestplus.org.
About HarvestPlus Solutions:
HarvestPlus Solutions (HPS) is a purpose-driven, global networked organization headquartered in Washington, DC. HPS’ primary goal is to accelerate the scaling and commercialization of innovative solutions from HarvestPlus and the CGIAR. For more information, visit https://harvestplus.solutions/.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919213316/en/
media@cargill.com
KEYWORD: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA UNITED STATES TANZANIA INDIA AFRICA KENYA GUATEMALA CENTRAL AMERICA NORTH AMERICA ASIA PACIFIC
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES PHILANTHROPY FAMILY CONSUMER AGRICULTURE NATURAL RESOURCES OTHER PHILANTHROPY GREEN TECHNOLOGY COMMUNICATIONS SUSTAINABILITY RETAIL OTHER CONSUMER ENVIRONMENT SOCIAL SERVICES SOCIAL ACTIVISM SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT CHILDREN
SOURCE: Cargill
Copyright Business Wire 2024.
PUB: 09/19/2024 11:17 AM/DISC: 09/19/2024 11:17 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919213316/en