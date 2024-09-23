SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

HDI, the leading organization dedicated to elevating service and support across the enterprise, today announces the 2024 Service Management World keynote presenters. The event takes place November 17-21, 2024 at the Loews Sapphire Falls Resort in Orlando, FL. Register here.

On November 19, Randy Celaya, HDI Business Associate and President/Founder, The Coaching Bridge, Ric Mims, Consultant, SDI Presence, LLC, Peter McGarahan, Senior Director, First American Financial Corporation and Tony North, Senior Manager of IT, King County, WA will present the “Mastermind” industry panel. From AI and automation to managing hybrid and remote teams to experience management, attendees will gain exclusive access to critical insights from this esteemed group as well as key findings from HDI’s State of Service Management annual study.

On November 20, Crystal Washington, Tech Strategist and Futurist will present “How Generative AI Will Affect the Future of Work.” Constant tech innovations are radically redefining the face of the workplace. In this presentation, Washington will show attendees how to thrive as waves of change approach.

On November 21, Matt Mayberry, International Keynote Speaker and Former NFL Linebacker will present “Culture Is the Way: How Leaders at Every Level Build an Organization for Speed, Impact, and Excellence.” In this presentation, Mayberry will deliver an incisive and hands-on blueprint to employee engagement and peak productivity. Attendees will learn how leaders at every level can build a workplace culture that drives organizational excellence and unleashes the full potential of every employee.

View complete details about the keynote presentations here.

Cindee Stott, Events Director, HDI said, “We are very excited to welcome these keynote speakers to our program. They offer engaging leadership advice and best practices that attendees can use to change the way they think about the future of support and how they approach their role.”

The event will also offer a conference program with sessions from industry experts, pre-conference training courses, case studies from leading organizations, an expo hall featuring dozens of products and services and unlimited networking opportunities.

