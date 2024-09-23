HeartBeam Appoints Dr. Lance Myers as Chief AI Scientist

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT), a medical technology company focused on transforming cardiac care by providing powerful cardiac insights wherever the patient is, announced the appointment of Lance Myers, PhD, a pioneer in digital health data analytics and body-worn biosensor technologies, as Chief Artificial Intelligence (AI) Scientist. In this newly created position, Dr. Myers will play a pivotal role in guiding how AI is applied to the Company’s core technology.

“We’ve made tremendous progress with our deep learning approach with data demonstrating that combining HeartBeam AI with a vector-based approach delivered equivalent performance to a 12-lead ECG and greatly improved detection of atrial flutter over a single-lead ECG,” said Branislav Vajdic, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of HeartBeam. “As we enter the next phase of development, we’re pleased to have an industry leader of Lance’s caliber join our team. His insights and expertise will have an immediate impact as we strive to transform cardiac care by harnessing the power of AI with our data-rich technology.”

HeartBeam’s core technology captures the heart’s electrical signals from three dimensions to provide total heart intelligence. The Company’s first application of the technology is a cable-free, credit card-sized device that is designed to be capable of synthesizing a 12-lead ECG. The HeartBeam system is currently under review with the FDA and is the foundational 510(k) submission upon which future submissions will be based. The Company has 13 issued US patents and 4 issued international patents supporting the underlying technology.

By leveraging AI to analyze the data-rich signals, the Company believes it will be able to improve diagnostic accuracy and unlock a more personalized approach to cardiac care for patients. As a patient uses the HeartBeam device over time, there will be a series of ECG readings. The Company aims to leverage AI to analyze the data to provide a longitudinal view of the patient’s cardiac status and move beyond today’s 12-lead ECGs, which typically only provide a snapshot in time. HeartBeam AI is currently under development.

“Being appointed as Chief AI Scientist is both an honor and an exciting challenge. The HeartBeam technology, when combined with advanced AI, has tremendous potential to unlock and deliver groundbreaking cardiac management solutions spanning diagnostics, screening, predictive analytics and closed-loop patient management – where detection, intervention and real-time measurement continually refine and optimize treatment outcomes. By leveraging longitudinal trends and increasing user data, we can uncover new insights, pushing the boundaries of AI in cardiac care and bringing transformative advancements to patients,” commented Dr. Myers.

Most recently, Dr. Myers served as AI Advisor to HeartBeam. Previously, he was the Head of Cardiovascular Devices at Verily Life Sciences (formerly Google Life Sciences), where he led a team developing a novel heart failure monitoring solution. Prior to that, he was the Head of Data Science at Verily and built a high-performance AI organization with teams in computational biology, medical device and biosensor algorithms, digital biomarkers, health informatics and digital pathology. He has also held leadership roles at XAI.health, Sentrian, VivoSense, Boston Neurosciences and Vivometrics. He currently serves as a board member for VivoSense and is on the scientific advisory boards of Acorai, XAI.health and Bryte. Dr. Myers received his PhD in Biomedical Engineering from the University of Cape Town in South Africa.

About HeartBeam, Inc.

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) is a medical technology company dedicated to transforming cardiac care by providing powerful cardiac insights wherever the patient is. The Company is creating the first ever cable-free 12-lead ECG capable of capturing the heart’s electrical signals from three dimensions. This platform technology is designed to be used in portable devices that can be used wherever the patient is to deliver actionable heart intelligence. Physicians will be able to identify cardiac health trends and acute conditions and direct patients to the appropriate care – all outside of a medical facility, thus redefining the future of cardiac health management. The Company holds 13 US and 4 international issued patents related to technology enablement.

For additional information, visit HeartBeam.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our Forms 10-K, 10-Q and other reports filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924390170/en/