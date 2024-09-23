Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 25, 2024

Heirloom Wealth Management Partners with IFI Network to Incorporate Banking Marketplace

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heirloom Wealth Management is excited to announce a strategic partnership with IFI Network, a leader in innovative banking solutions. This collaboration will empower Heirloom Wealth Management to integrate IFI Network’s advanced platform and offer a variety of banking solutions into its service offerings, enhancing the financial experience for clients with tailored banking services.

IFI Network, Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heirloom Wealth Management is excited to announce a strategic partnership with IFI Network, a leader in innovative banking solutions. This collaboration will empower Heirloom Wealth Management to integrate IFI Network’s advanced platform and offer a variety of banking solutions into its service offerings, enhancing the financial experience for clients with tailored banking services.

The partnership aligns with Heirloom Wealth Management’s commitment to providing clients with comprehensive and personalized financial strategies. By incorporating IFI Network’s marketplace, Heirloom Wealth Management will offer an elevated suite of products and services that cater to the unique needs of its clientele.

“We are delighted to partner with IFI Network and utilize their cutting-edge platform to enhance our banking services,” said Rick Hurley, Principal of Heirloom Wealth Management. “This partnership allows us to offer our clients more sophisticated and customized solutions, reinforcing our commitment to their financial success and satisfaction.”

Kyle McAndrew, Head of Partnerships at IFI Network, remarked, “Our collaboration with Heirloom Wealth Management is a testament to our dedication to providing innovative banking solutions. We are excited to support their efforts in delivering a superior client experience through our tailored banking services.”

For further details on how this partnership will benefit clients, please visit www.ifinetwork.com or contact inquiries@ifinetwork.com.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

About Heirloom Wealth Management

Heirloom Wealth Management is a distinguished wealth management firm that specializes in providing personalized financial planning and investment strategies. Committed to understanding each client’s unique financial needs, Heirloom Wealth Management delivers tailored solutions designed to achieve long-term success and security.

About IFI Network

IFI Network is a marketplace that provides B2B advanced banking solutions, offering a diverse range of products and services that cater to the modern client. With a focus on leveraging innovative technology and delivering exceptional service, IFI Network is dedicated to enhancing the banking experiences of its users.

Media Contact: inquiries@ifinetwork.com

Advertisement
Related
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Accuracy Matters
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local News & NorthwestOct. 2
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
Related
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Local briefs
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy