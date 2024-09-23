ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helix Labs, a pioneering protocol supporting an AltVM future through restaking beyond ETH, today announced the successful closure of its pre-seed funding round, raising $2 million at a $40 million valuation. The round was led by prominent investors including Tribe Capital, EMURGO Ventures, Taureon Capital, LD Capital, and Double Peak Group.

Helix Labs is developing a groundbreaking protocol that maximizes yield earning opportunities for non-ETH L1 asset holders through restaking and supports a MoveVM rollup future through liquidity abstraction and its OmniVM stack. The company's innovative approach aims to enhance token utility, expand EigenFi capacity, and provide liquidity as a service to emerging L3 ecosystems.

Unlocking $12B of Liquidity in Cardano's ADA

In a significant development for the Cardano ecosystem, Helix Labs' technology will unlock approximately $12 billion in liquidity by allowing token holders of Cardano’s native cryptocurrency, ADA, to stake their assets while receiving liquid staked ADA. This can then be bridged to Movement, opening up a vast array of DeFi opportunities that were previously inaccessible to Cardano users.

"We're thrilled to have the support of such esteemed investors as we work to reshape the landscape of restaking and liquidity provision in the blockchain space," said Sneh Bhatt, CEO of Helix Labs. "This funding will accelerate our mission to increase the use-cases of canonical L1 assets, solve the 'cold start' problem for L3s by supplying them with liquidity and users, and bring Cardano's massive liquidity into the broader DeFi ecosystem."

Helix Labs offers three key products:

Helix Vault: Integrates liquid staking protocols and liquid restaking protocols on various Layer-1 Blockchains, including Cardano. UniRollup L2: A single Move Stack roll-up structure hosting LSTs from L1s to be restaked, enabling seamless integration of liquid staked ADA into diverse DeFi protocols. OmniVM AVS: Facilitates the bootstrapping of emerging L3 ecosystems within the Movement Ecosystem and beyond via liquidity abstraction.

The Helix Labs team is comprised of individuals with technical expertise across the DeFi space and led by CEO Sneh Bhatt, who brings a wealth of experience from his background in systems and nuclear engineering, as well as his roles as Founder of Monarch wallet and whitepaper author and tech advisor for Trust wallet (acquired by Binance).