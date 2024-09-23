Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 26, 2024

Hello, Rainy Day Blues: Lee® and STUTTERHEIM Launch New Collaboration

GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

Lee® and STUTTERHEIM have partnered together on a collaboration that transforms classic workwear into modern rainwear. The Lee® x STUTTERHEIM collection integrates Lee’s enduring workwear designs with advanced Scandinavian waterproof technology.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924422266/en/

Lee® and STUTTERHEIM Launch collection for Men & Women’s Rainwear and Accessories. photo credit. ©Lee ©STUTTERHEIM.

This collection reinterprets Lee’s iconic Storm Rider™ Jacket, Chore Jacket, and Bib Overall, using STUTTERHEIM’s cutting-edge waterproof fabrics to blend traditional durability with contemporary innovation. The result is a selection of rainwear essentials that combine timeless style with practical functionality, tailored for the modern, fashion-forward consumer.

“I love how this collaboration has blended the best of both brands,” said Joe Broyles, global vice president of collaborations for Lee. “You see the details of Lee’s iconic jackets and STUTTERHEIM’s dedication to quality. It’s a unique offering that I’m excited to bring to market.”

“This collaboration offers a unique range of products that gives love and respect to both brands, and I really believe that this collection will strike a chord with dedicated followers of both our worlds,” said Lee Cotter, CEO of STUTTERHEIM. “It's been amazing to work with a brand with such a rich heritage as Lee and to see our materials and techniques applied to their truly iconic styles.”

The seven-piece capsule collection featuring men’s, women’s, and unisex styles along with accessories is highlighted below.

  • Men’s Lee® x STUTTERHEIM Storm Rider™ Raincoat - This fully waterproof raincoat features a coated outer material that blends with the iconic details of Lee’s original Storm Rider™ jacket, including an exclusive mock blanket lined interior inspired by our classic design.
  • Men’s Lee® x STUTTERHEIM Chore Raincoat - Crafted from waterproof material, this raincoat features a durable rain-ready hood and mock blanket lined interior inspired by Lee’s original Storm Rider™ jacket.
  • Women’s Lee® x STUTTERHEIM Storm Rider™ Raincoat - This fully waterproof Storm Rider features classic detailing from the zigzag stitching to the straight-stitch pockets, and even a mock blanket inner lining.
  • Women’s Lee® x STUTTERHEIM Chore Raincoat - Combining elements of the classic Lee Chore Jacket with STUTTERHEIM’s popular Mosebacke Raincoat, this expertly crafted raincoat features a mock blanket lining on the inside and 100% waterproof materials to keep you dry.
  • Lee® x STUTTERHEIM Bib Overall - Made with STUTTERHEIM’s waterproof material, these unique overalls feature an oversized kangaroo pouch on top with a zip closure and large spade workwear-inspired pockets on the back with adjustable straps.
  • Lee® x STUTTERHEIM Bucket Hat - A classic bucket hat, crafted in two shades of blue, this unisex gem is built to withstand the most torrential rain while keeping your head dry.
  • Lee® x STUTTERHEIM Backpack Tote – This waterproof pack combines the best of tote storage and backpack convenience. It boasts carrying capacity for all your essentials.

Price range is $85-$380. The collection is available in XS-XL sizes for women’s pieces and S-XL for men’s pieces. The Lee® x STUTTERHEIM collection is available on Lee.com and owned stores in North Carolina, across US and Europe and in Taiwan, select boutiques, and on Stutterheim.com. For more information, visit https://www.lee.com/stutterheim.

About Lee®

Lee®, a Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB) brand, has been a pioneer in purposefully designed denim and casual apparel for more than 130 years. As an iconic American brand, Lee’s heritage is filled with fashion firsts marked by innovative fits, era-defining silhouettes, and legendary details in styles for men, women, and boys. Lee’s youthful energy, unrelenting optimism and fearless confidence have created generations of brand loyalists across the globe. For more information, visit www.lee.com.

About STUTTERHEIM

STUTTERHEIM is a Swedish rainwear brand with a global following. Through the combination of sleek Scandinavian design and European craftsmanship, our distinctly high-quality rainwear has put us on the top of lists of best raincoats in publications such as NY Magazine, Glamour and GQ. Established in 2010, the name STUTTERHEIM has since become synonymous with premium rainwear for the style-conscious city slicker.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924422266/en/

lee@scenariopr.com

KEYWORD: NORTH CAROLINA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TEXTILES WOMEN DEPARTMENT STORES MEN MANUFACTURING FASHION CONSUMER RETAIL ONLINE RETAIL

SOURCE: Lee

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/26/2024 12:00 AM/DISC: 09/26/2024 12:02 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924422266/en

