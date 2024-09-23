Hello, Rainy Day Blues: Lee® and STUTTERHEIM Launch New Collaboration

GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--
Lee® and STUTTERHEIM have partnered together on a collaboration that transforms classic workwear into modern rainwear. The Lee® x STUTTERHEIM collection integrates Lee’s enduring workwear designs with advanced Scandinavian waterproof technology.
Lee® and STUTTERHEIM Launch collection for Men & Women’s Rainwear and Accessories. photo credit. ©Lee ©STUTTERHEIM.
This collection reinterprets Lee’s iconic Storm Rider™ Jacket, Chore Jacket, and Bib Overall, using STUTTERHEIM’s cutting-edge waterproof fabrics to blend traditional durability with contemporary innovation. The result is a selection of rainwear essentials that combine timeless style with practical functionality, tailored for the modern, fashion-forward consumer.
“I love how this collaboration has blended the best of both brands,” said Joe Broyles, global vice president of collaborations for Lee. “You see the details of Lee’s iconic jackets and STUTTERHEIM’s dedication to quality. It’s a unique offering that I’m excited to bring to market.”
“This collaboration offers a unique range of products that gives love and respect to both brands, and I really believe that this collection will strike a chord with dedicated followers of both our worlds,” said Lee Cotter, CEO of STUTTERHEIM. “It's been amazing to work with a brand with such a rich heritage as Lee and to see our materials and techniques applied to their truly iconic styles.”
The seven-piece capsule collection featuring men’s, women’s, and unisex styles along with accessories is highlighted below.
Price range is $85-$380. The collection is available in XS-XL sizes for women’s pieces and S-XL for men’s pieces. The Lee® x STUTTERHEIM collection is available on Lee.com and owned stores in North Carolina, across US and Europe and in Taiwan, select boutiques, and on Stutterheim.com. For more information, visit https://www.lee.com/stutterheim.
About Lee®
Lee®, a Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB) brand, has been a pioneer in purposefully designed denim and casual apparel for more than 130 years. As an iconic American brand, Lee’s heritage is filled with fashion firsts marked by innovative fits, era-defining silhouettes, and legendary details in styles for men, women, and boys. Lee’s youthful energy, unrelenting optimism and fearless confidence have created generations of brand loyalists across the globe. For more information, visit www.lee.com.
About STUTTERHEIM
STUTTERHEIM is a Swedish rainwear brand with a global following. Through the combination of sleek Scandinavian design and European craftsmanship, our distinctly high-quality rainwear has put us on the top of lists of best raincoats in publications such as NY Magazine, Glamour and GQ. Established in 2010, the name STUTTERHEIM has since become synonymous with premium rainwear for the style-conscious city slicker.
